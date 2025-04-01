5 Easy Trader Joe’s Hacks High-Protein Eaters Need To Try

Trader Joe’s is the premier destination if you’re eating a high-protein diet – you just have to know where to look and what products to shop for! Luckily, as a self-proclaimed protein aficionado, I have a handful of easy hacks that allow you to maximize your protein intake. I eat each of these at least once a week and can verify they’re extremely simple and so tasty.

From breakfastto dinner (and, of course, snack time!), you’ll definitely want to whip up these Trader Joe’s protein hacks if you’re trying to up your intake.

Scroll on for 5 Trader Joe’s hacks that’ll help you reach your protein goals with ease!

BP / PEXELS 1. Add cottage cheese to scrambled eggs. This is one of my favorite things to do if I'm craving a savory breakfast – especially one that’ll fill me up! Adding a heaping scoop of Trader Joe's cottage cheese to your scrambled eggs (just mix it in with the eggs before cookin’ them) not only ups the protein content in each bite, but it makes the eggs super fluffy and never dry.

Trader Joe's 2. Use Trader Joe’s high-protein tofu instead of regular tofu. Did you know that TJ’s carries a special kind of high-protein tofu? As opposed to the regular variety that has around 9 grams of protein per serving, this pack is loaded with 14 grams of protein per serving! It’s perfect to use for stir fries, tofu scrambles, and tofu fries with an extra boost.

Trader Joe's 3. Add Trader Joe’s protein granola to Greek yogurt bowls. Trader Joe’s also sells a delicious high-protein granola – and it’s insanely good. I like to top my Greek yogurt bowls with it for breakfast, though you could easily use it as a cereal or just snack on it dry. The Peanut Butter Protein Granola has a whopping 11 grams of protein per serving – the only drawback here is that people with a peanut allergy can’t enjoy it.

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS 4. Add protein powder to your morning oatmeal. Trader Joe’s doesn’t carry a name-brand protein powder, though the Orgain variety is typically always on shelves when I shop there. The tub they have is actually smaller than most other protein powders you can find elsewhere, too, which is highly agreeable with my lifestyle since I live alone – and don’t wish to spend $30 on protein every time. Anywho, I love using this protein powder to ramp up the protein content in oatmeal bowls and smoothies alike. Two scoops delivers 21 grams of organic, plant-based protein that tastes oh-so yummy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more high-protein meal + snack ideas!