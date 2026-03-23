19 Genius Ways To Use Greek Yogurt For High-Protein Meals (Beyond Just Breakfast)

From sweet to savory, here are 19 stellar recipes to try in order to get in some of that Greek yogurt goodness.

Though somewhat eclipsed from the culinary mainstream by its chunkier counterpart, cottage cheese , Greek yogurt still stands strong in our minds (and kitchens). Like cottage cheese gets thrown into homemade ice creams, pastas , and dips , Greek yogurt is a main player, too. Aside from being wonderfully tasty on its own,adds dreamy creaminess and bright flavors to just about anything you use it in. Thissupplies an ideal amount of protein and probiotics in each serving, which is what keeps us crawling back for more.

How much protein is in a cup of Greek yogurt? Life Of Pix / PEXELS A cup of plain, nonfat Greek yogurt has about 17 grams of protein. Of course, the protein content can vary depending on the brand, flavor, and amount of Greek yogurt you plan on eating.

What can I make with a tub of Greek yogurt? Jenna Hamra / PEXELS You can add Greek yogurt to mac and cheese sauce, use it to make homemade ranch, bake it into a lasagna, make easy homemade bread with it, freeze it into popsicles, and more! Our collection of Greek yogurt recipes will definitely point you and your tub in the right direction. ​

What can I eat with Greek yogurt for weight loss? Amnah Mohammad / PEXELS Eating berries, seeds, nuts, chia seeds, granola, honey, and almonds with Greek yogurt is great for weight loss. These options are particularly good for breakfast, but you could also mix a packet of dip seasoning with Greek yogurt to dip veggies like celery and carrots in for a savory snack.

Is Greek yogurt a protein or a carb? Giovanna Kamimura / PEXELS Greek yogurt is considered a protein, with about 17 grams protein per cup.

Is Greek yogurt good for your gut? Kaboompics / PEXELS Yes, Greek yogurt is good for the gut. It has probiotics in it, which help facilitate healthy digestion and overall gut health.

Our Fave Savory Greek Yogurt Recipes

Chickpea Salad Brit + Co Greek yogurt forms the light, creamy dressing for this hearty chickpea salad. With the addition of chickpeas, this dish is super dense in protein, filling you up with ease. (via Brit + Co)

Instant Pot Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta The Girl On Bloor This hearty pasta gets a protein boost with Greek yogurt being mixed into the sauce. Overall, the dish serves a mouthwateringly tangy and salty flavor that's summer's perfect match. (via The Girl On Bloor)

Turkish Eggs Forks & Foliage Turkish eggs, AKA cilbir, boasts a bed of soft eggs atop a smear of garlic-infused Greek yogurt, and we're constantly dreaming about dipping crusty bread into its deliciousness. Prep this pick with the freshest produce you can find and thank us later. (via Forks & Foliage)

Loaded Vegetarian Greek Pita Nachos Cozy Cravings This recipe is like a pita exploded all over a spread of nachos, but we're not complaining. This snack-friendly recipe gets sprinkled in tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives, then is finished off with a light, creamy Greek yogurt-based tzatziki sauce. Talk about yum! (via Cozy Cravings)

Greek Yogurt Lasagna Feel Good Foodie Our favorite yogurt works absolute magic in this lasagna recipe. We love lasagna because it's fairly easy to make, feeds a whole lot of mouths, plus is always filling our tummies up with flavor. Comfort food meets protein with this pick. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Black Pepper Rub Chicken Fingers with Greek Yogurt Ranch Half Baked Harvest Bye. We've died and gone to chicken finger heaven, because just reading this recipe's title made our mouths water uncontrollably. With this dish, spicy, peppery chicken fingers meet a light Greek yogurt ranch that does an astonishing job at balancing out every flavor. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Vegan Greek Yogurt Tzatziki Sauce Veggie Society Your vegan pals don't have to miss out on the goodness of Greek yogurt. This recipe simply reaches for a plant-based yogurt to mix into a spiced sauce that'll mix well with pita chips or summer sandwiches. (via Veggie Society)

Smoked Salmon Appetizers with Cucumber and Lemon Dill Cream Cheese The Endless Meal Maximize the creaminess of this appetizer's topping by incorporating Greek yogurt with cream cheese. These finger food-friendly snacks are insanely easy to make, as there's no cooking or baking necessary. Plus, you're getting in fresh ingredients that won't weigh you down. (via The Endless Meal)

Gluten-Free Greek Yogurt Mac & Cheese Rachel Mansfield Cottage cheese pasta, step aside. You can prep the same protein-forward dish using Greek yogurt. Luckily, this recipe doesn't require much heavy lifting on your end since the yogurt already adds taste, texture, and deep flavor on its own. Doctor up your mac with shredded cheddar, and you're golden. (via Rachel Mansfield)

Lemon Cranberry Seed Cupcakes with Lemon Greek Yogurt Frosting Pink Owl Kitchen A dollop of Greek yogurt frosting finishes off these lemony cupcakes in an amazing way, balancing out the tartness and the dry texture of the cake component. Go big with a regular-sized cupcake tin, or prep a big batch for your next party using a mini cupcake pan. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)

Yogurt Plum Cake Cozy Cravings Each bite of this dessert includes a pleasant flavor surprise, formed by cardamom and plums. This cake also carries a decadent mouthful, thanks to the addition of moist Greek yogurt. Plums not your thing? Try your hand at this easy recipe using peaches, nectarines, or even dates. (via Cozy Cravings)

Chocolate Covered Cherry Yogurt Popsicles Live Eat Learn At least you'll get a little bit of healthy snack action with these chocolate-covered popsicles. Every single ingredient in this recipe makes these a treat you just can't forget. Tart cherries meet sweet chocolate, then get strewn over a light Greek yogurt popsicle base. What a way to keep cool this summer. (via Live Eat Learn)

Egg-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies The Endless Meal Cookies are never a bad idea. This version omits eggs in favor of Greek yogurt and wow, the innovation! The creaminess factor is upped, plus you get to sprinkle this bake with flaky salt for those elevated flavors. We'll take a dozen, please! (via The Endless Meal)

Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Cake Culinary Hill This Greek yogurt loaf cake only requires one hour, and the wait is absolutely worth it. The tangy, sugary loaf is dotted with fresh blueberries that bring the sweetest reminder of the season. (via Culinary Hill)

Vanilla Greek Yogurt Funfetti Popsicles Salt & Lavender Greek yogurt hides in this frozen treat in the best way possible. It brings the creaminess without tons of sugar. This way, the kiddos won't shy away from a sweet, tasty dessert that's been admittedly health-ified. (via Salt & Lavender)

Greek Yogurt Brownies Feel Good Foodie It's kind of crazy that most of our favorite post-dinner treats are compatible with Greek yogurt. These brownies stray away from oil, and instead, opt for Greek yogurt. Like any other yogurt-infused food, these chocolate squares are ultra-moist. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Banoffee + Nutella Greek Yogurt Waffle Cone Parfaits with Cashew Caramel Popcorn Half Baked Harvest If you feel like going all-out with your dessert in a fun and shareable way, look no further than these Greek yogurt-filled cones that get showered in crispy caramel popcorn. The addition of sliced banana constitutes this recipe as 'healthy' in our book. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Greek Yogurt Chocolate Cake Give Recipe Chocolate cake is one of those no-fail basic bakes. It's astounding on its own, but this one in particular gets the luxury treatment alongside a scoop of ice cream or crushed candy bars. This yogurt-filled recipe is generously coated in more chocolate, crushed pistachios, and pomegranate seeds for added je ne sais quoi. (via Give Recipe)

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This post has been updated.