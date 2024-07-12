Stepfanie Romine

Stepfanie Romine is a journalist turned ACE-certified health coach, yoga teacher, and freelance writer who lives in the mountains of North Carolina. When she’s not writing about health and wellness or developing recipes, Stepfanie loves trail running, hiking, and yoga — and exploring all the food and health trends Asheville has to offer. She has co-authored and contributed to several books about healthy living, and her most recent is “The No Meat Athlete Cookbook.” Find more from Stepfanie on her blog, The Flexible Kitchen, or on Facebook or Instagram.