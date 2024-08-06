12 Easy High-Protein Breakfast Ideas For Busy Weekdays
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
We get it – mornings can be a whirlwind of activity, leaving very little time for a nutritious start to the day. This especially reigns true for the upcoming back-to-school season, but fear not! With a little bit of planning (and lots of cravings), you can kick off the morning in no time with these easy-peasy breakfast recipes. These quick high-protein breakfast ideas range from sweet to savory, plus some of them are freezer-friendly for all you meal prep lovers! These 12 filling breakfasts will keep you energized and ready to conquer whatever the day throws your way.
Grace Elkus
Feta Fried Eggs
Five minutes is all you need to whip up this high-protein breakfast idea. Just toss some feta cheese and chili oil on a pan, heat it up, and fry an egg over top so it soaks up all that good flavor. It tastes good on toast, breakfast sandwiches, or can easily be enjoyed on its own. (via Brit + Co)
Figen Kokol / PEXELS
Protein Pancakes
Protein pancakes should be a staple in your morning routine, especially if you crave sweeter foods in the AM. This batter is boosted with eggs and protein powder to keep you full and satisfied until lunchtime rolls around. (via Brit + Co)
The Real Food Dietitians
Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast sandwiches are one of our absolute favorite high-protein breakfast ideas since they're easily customizable. You can easily switch up the toppings every week so you don't get burned out too quickly. This recipe includes egg, cheese, and bacon, but you can spruce 'em up with sausage patties and veggies, too. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
The Edgy Veg
French Toast Sausage Roll-Ups
Using pre-made breakfast sausages makes this recipe flawlessly fast. They're super convenient to take on-the-go, wherever you may be heading! (via The Edgy Veg)
Clean Cuisine
Coconut Protein Balls
Don't have time to cook in the morning? Prep these coconutty protein balls for a nice grab-and-go option. (via Clean Cuisine)
Half Baked Harvest
Everything Cheesy Potato & Egg Breakfast Casserole
This breakfast casserole is as easy as dumping all the ingredients in a pan and baking until the cheese gets all melty and the top is bubbly and brown. The best part about this high-protein breakfast idea is you're gonna have tons of leftovers to indulge in all week long. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Crowded Kitchen
Banana Chia Pudding
Chia pudding is surprisingly full of protein, and you can make them in practically any flavor you want. This banana chia pudding is the perfect morning treat since it tastes just like banana bread! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Vikalinka
Easy Shakshuka
Hot tip: use some canned crushed tomatoes and marinated red peppers to expedite this easy shakshuka recipe. First, you'll cook up the spicy sauce, then drop in a few eggs to heat up to perfection. From there, serve it straight from the saucepan with a side of toasted bread! (via Vikalinka)
Averie Cooks
Cheesy Chicken, Broccoli & Egg Skillet
This eggy high-protein skillet is perfect for serving the whole family! This iteration includes chicken and broccoli, but you can always swap 'em out for sausage and any other veggies you have sitting around. The leftovers are gonna taste immaculate! (via Averie Cooks)
Whole and Heavenly Oven
Sausage Breakfast Hash
Who doesn't love a hash? For a more savory, heartier high-protein breakfast idea, sauté all the ingredients in a pan with your favorite spices, and voila! Breakfast is ready. This dish also keeps well in the freezer, so you can have a quick, microwavable meal on-hand. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Feel Good Foodie
Strawberry Protein Smoothie
Stomach not ready for a whole meal in the morning? Protein smoothies are the way to go since they'll fully satisfy without leaving you feeling weighed down. This strawberry-vanilla smoothie is the perfect sip to enjoy on the way to school or work. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Bowl of Delicious
Sheet Pan Sausage & Sweet Potatoes
Sheet pan meal? Say less. This high-protein breakfast idea is super easy – just roast everything on a single pan until cooked. The sausage and sweet potato combo is addictive. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more easy recipes!
Lead image via Whole and Heavenly Oven.
- 20 High Protein Snacks To Fuel Each And Every Adventure ›
- 15 Healthy High-Protein Recipes For A Stronger (And Well-Fed) You ›
- 14 Healthy Breakfast Recipes That Taste Like Dessert ›
- 20 Scrumptious Paleo Breakfast Recipes That Aren’t Eggs ›
- 38 High-Protein Wraps To Make For A Deliciously Filling Lunch ›
- 15 Nutritious Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Ideas To Power Your Day ›
- Fuel Your Day With These 20 High-Protein Breakfast Recipes ›
- 15 High-Protein, Egg-Free Breakfast Recipes To Start Your Day Off Right ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.