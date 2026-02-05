When you hear “protein drinks,” your mind likely goes to thick smoothies and chalky shakes first. Or maybe, you're already on the new wave by ordering Protein Milk at Dunkin'. As the line between functional wellness and traditional nutrition continues to blur in 2026, an all-new protein drink has emerged: One that’s never chalky or feels like a chore to chug down.

Enter protein soda. By utilizing clear whey isolates and hydrolyzed collagen, brands have figured out how to infuse a single can with anywhere from 10 to 25 grams of protein, all while mimicking your favorite pops with fizziness and bold flavor.

Whether you’re looking for a post-workout refreshment or an easy way to sneak more protein into your lunch break, these 5 protein sodas prove you don't always have to settle for a bulky shake.

Koia Koia Protein Pop Koia's new protein soda, Protein Pop, comes in four delicious flavors like Rocket Freeze (think melted Rocket Pop), Sour Squeeze (lemon lime), Pink Twist (watermelon), and Capri Splash (tropical punch), so you never tire of sipping on a single flavor. Each can contains 10 grams of protein, 2 grams of sugar, and 4 grams of fiber for a balanced swig every time.

Target Clean Simple Eats Clear Frosted Lemonade Protein Soda This frosted lemonade flavor is insanely refreshing, so we highly recommend it as a post-gym pick-me-up. This protein soda delivers 20 grams of protein per can, all without sugar. The innovation!

Target Barebells Sweet Cherry Protein Soda Cherry sodas are our vice, so we love to see that Barebells created a protein-packed iteration to enjoy. Not only is it packed with protein (10 grams of whey protein isolate, to be exact), but it's also caffeinated with 200 milligrams of caffeine and B vitamins to keep your energy up throughout the day.

Amazon Bucked Up Orange Cream Protein Soda Flavored like a classic orange creamsicle, this protein soda from Bucked Up contains a whopping 25 grams of protein per can, which could be super helpful if you're bulking and building muscle. Hot tip: add a small splash of vanilla creamer to make the drink a bit milkier and more treat-like.

Amazon WAAY Sparkling Clear Protein Drink WAAY's sparkling protein drinks come in fun flavors like grapefruit, lemon-raspberry, and orange, so you can have some options to pick from day-to-day. Each can contains 10 grams of protein, all without any added sugar. Score!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.