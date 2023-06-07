This Protein Smoothie Tastes Just Like Your Favorite Childhood Treat
Cosmic Brownies are one of those '90s snack foods that I think I will always remember fondly. The strongest memory I have of them consists of my family walking to the local drugstore on a snow day to grab a pack. Hiking through through the snow in suburban North Carolina was not a frequent occurrence, and to this day it makes my connection to the dessert feel more magical.
If you're looking to spruce up your favorite childhood treat, or you've moved from Cosmic Brownies to lava cakes and chocolate fondue, whip up this Galaxy Brownie Protein Smoothie exists, thanks to Premiere Protein and TikTok foodie @erinliveswhole.
Galaxy Brownie Protein Smoothie Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 frozen banana
- ½ frozen large avocado
- ½ cup cottage cheese (sub dairy free yogurt for plant-based)
- 2 scoops protein powder, like the Premier Protein Chocolate 100% Whey Protein Powder or 1 scoop Premier Protein Plant Protein Powder
- 2.5 tbsp dark cocoa powder
- 1.5 tbsp chia seeds
- ½ cup ice
- 1 cup almond milk
- Optional: 1 tbsp cosmic sprinkles
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender in order as listed.
- Place top on blender and blend until totally smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed.
- Once completely smooth, pour into two glasses.
- Optional: top with cosmic sprinkles.
- Enjoy!
