Hallmark's New Romance Miniseries Is For The 'Outlander' Obsessed

Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

There's just one episode left!

Hallmark's New Romance Miniseries 'Providence Falls' Is For The 'Outlander' Obsessed

providence falls hallmark
Hallmark Media
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 11, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Between The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, The Buccaneers season 2, and My Life With The Walter Boys season 2, 2025 is the year of the love triangle — and Hallmark Channel is no exception. The channel's brand new 3-part series, Providence Falls, is perfect for romance fans AND period drama lovers. And we have the full scoop so you know exactly how to binge watch it this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the period drama Providence Falls, streaming on Hallmark+ now.

Where can I watch Providence Falls?

The 3-part Providence Falls premiered on August 2, and you can watch it on Hallmark+ now!

Is there a sequel to An Impossible Dream?

providence falls an impossible dream

Hallmark Media

Yes, the final episode of Providence Falls is coming to Hallmark this Saturday, August 16.

What is Providence Falls on Hallmark?

providence falls

Hallmark Media

Providence Falls is a 3-part event that premiered on Hallmark Channel August 2. Each installment is about 90 minutes, and they're available to stream on Hallmark+ the next day! Here's the lineup:

  • Season 1, Episode 1 "Chance of a Lifetime" premiered on Hallmark August 2, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 2 "An Impossible Dream" premiered on Hallmark August 9, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 3 "Thief of Fate" premieres on Hallmark August 16, 2025

What is Providence Falls about?

Providence Falls plot hallmark

Steffan Hill/Hallmark Media

Based on the book series by Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets, the story follows Liam O'Conner, who's tasked with helping Cora McLeod fall in love with Finn. There's just one problem: Liam and Cora were in love in a past life (despite the fact Cora was supposed to marry Finn in that life as well), and only Liam remembers. Cora feels connected to Liam in ways she can't understand, but with Liam's soul on the line, the stakes have never been higher.

With the themes of fate, time travel, and complicated romance, this is definitely a show for Outlander fans!

Who's in the Providence Falls cast?

providence falls cast

Hallmark Media

The Providence Falls cast has some of our favorite actors — in addition to JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who's producing!

  • Katie Stevens as Cora: an aristocrat who falls in love with Liam / a cop in Providence Falls.
  • Lachlan Quarmby as Liam: a thief who falls in love with Cora / Cora's new partner.
  • Evan Roderick as Finn: Cora's perfect match / the handsome ADA.
  • Keegan Connor Tracy as Samael: head angel.
  • Matty Finochio as Chief Boyd: Liam's partner in crime / Providence Falls' chief of police.
  • Paul McGillion as James Mcleod: Cora's dad.
  • Felicia Simone as Suzette Deveraux: Cora's best friend in Providence Falls.
  • Amitai Marmorstein as Agon: Liam's angel guide.
  • Jessica Sipos as Merideth Brady: Liam's past lover / a woman who suffers from a Providence Falls' crime spree.
  • Glen Gordon as Dominic: a kid in Cora's Second Chances charity.

Where is Providence Falls filmed?

providence falls filming locations hallmark

Reckless Pictures/Hallmark Media

Providence Falls filmed in Vancouver, Canada and in Ireland from January through March 2025.

What is the best time to visit Providence Falls?

providence rhode island

Rafael Rodrigues/Unsplash

Well, you can visit Providence Falls anytime thanks to the series and the books ;). But while the town might be fictional, Travel US News recommends visiting Providence, Rhode Island between June and November.

Loving all things period drama? Check out how The Gilded Age's 5-Star Finale Perfectly Sets Up Season 4.

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmenttvhallmark

The Latest

providence falls hallmark
Entertainment

Hallmark's New Romance Miniseries Is For The 'Outlander' Obsessed

Books like the gilded age
Books

The 16 Best Books To Read To Fill ‘The Gilded Age’ Void

the gilded age esason 3 episode 8 recap ending explained
Entertainment

'The Gilded Age' Finale: George Russell's Fate Is Decided

taylor swift new album karma ts12
Entertainment

Taylor Swift Could Announce New Album 'Karma' This Week — & Everyone's Losing It.

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit