Hallmark's New Romance Miniseries Is For The 'Outlander' Obsessed

Between The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, The Buccaneers season 2, and My Life With The Walter Boys season 2, 2025 is the year of the love triangle — and Hallmark Channel is no exception. The channel's brand new 3-part series, Providence Falls, is perfect for romance fans AND period drama lovers. And we have the full scoop so you know exactly how to binge watch it this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the period drama Providence Falls, streaming on Hallmark+ now.

Where can I watch Providence Falls? The 3-part Providence Falls premiered on August 2, and you can watch it on Hallmark+ now!

Is there a sequel to An Impossible Dream? Hallmark Media Yes, the final episode of Providence Falls is coming to Hallmark this Saturday, August 16.

What is Providence Falls on Hallmark? Hallmark Media Providence Falls is a 3-part event that premiered on Hallmark Channel August 2. Each installment is about 90 minutes, and they're available to stream on Hallmark+ the next day! Here's the lineup: Season 1, Episode 1 "Chance of a Lifetime" premiered on Hallmark August 2, 2025

"Chance of a Lifetime" premiered on Hallmark August 2, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "An Impossible Dream" premiered on Hallmark August 9, 2025

"An Impossible Dream" premiered on Hallmark August 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "Thief of Fate" premieres on Hallmark August 16, 2025

What is Providence Falls about? Steffan Hill/Hallmark Media Based on the book series by Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets, the story follows Liam O'Conner, who's tasked with helping Cora McLeod fall in love with Finn. There's just one problem: Liam and Cora were in love in a past life (despite the fact Cora was supposed to marry Finn in that life as well), and only Liam remembers. Cora feels connected to Liam in ways she can't understand, but with Liam's soul on the line, the stakes have never been higher. With the themes of fate, time travel, and complicated romance, this is definitely a show for Outlander fans!

Who's in the Providence Falls cast? Hallmark Media The Providence Falls cast has some of our favorite actors — in addition to JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who's producing! Katie Stevens as Cora: an aristocrat who falls in love with Liam / a cop in Providence Falls.

as Cora: an aristocrat who falls in love with Liam / a cop in Providence Falls. Lachlan Quarmby as Liam: a thief who falls in love with Cora / Cora's new partner.

as Liam: a thief who falls in love with Cora / Cora's new partner. Evan Roderick as Finn: Cora's perfect match / the handsome ADA.

as Finn: Cora's perfect match / the handsome ADA. Keegan Connor Tracy as Samael: head angel.

as Samael: head angel. Matty Finochio as Chief Boyd: Liam's partner in crime / Providence Falls' chief of police.

as Chief Boyd: Liam's partner in crime / Providence Falls' chief of police. Paul McGillion as James Mcleod: Cora's dad.

as James Mcleod: Cora's dad. Felicia Simone as Suzette Deveraux: Cora's best friend in Providence Falls.

as Suzette Deveraux: Cora's best friend in Providence Falls. Amitai Marmorstein as Agon: Liam's angel guide.

as Agon: Liam's angel guide. Jessica Sipos as Merideth Brady: Liam's past lover / a woman who suffers from a Providence Falls' crime spree.

as Merideth Brady: Liam's past lover / a woman who suffers from a Providence Falls' crime spree. Glen Gordon as Dominic: a kid in Cora's Second Chances charity.

Where is Providence Falls filmed? Reckless Pictures/Hallmark Media Providence Falls filmed in Vancouver, Canada and in Ireland from January through March 2025.

What is the best time to visit Providence Falls? Rafael Rodrigues/Unsplash Well, you can visit Providence Falls anytime thanks to the series and the books ;). But while the town might be fictional, Travel US News recommends visiting Providence, Rhode Island between June and November.

