This week, we got what we've all been waiting for: Conrad's voiceover episode in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. And, chat, let me tell you I lost count of how many times I squealed, jumped off my couch, and just sat there with my mouth hanging open. Episode 4 of the season ended with Conrad and Belly embracing after he baked her dirt bomb birthday cupcakes, and him wondering, "What have I done?" Buddy oh boy, you've agreed to be the best man while the girl you love marries your brother, that's what you've done.

Here's your official recap for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5, "Last Dance," streaming on Prime Video now.

Conrad and Belly are playing house. Episode 5, "Last Dance," opens with Conrad remembering that aforementioned hug while repairing the roof of the beach house in yet another callback to The Notebook. Belly comes out to do her daily swim and Conrad drops his hammer because he's so flustered (relatable). (One tiny detail I noticed about this moment, too, is that Belly is once again wearing a one-piece, which she's always preferred — except during her relationship with Jeremiah. Is this another sign she feels the need to change herself for him?) The rest of Belly and Conrad's morning at the house is kind of tense — he defends her relationship with Jere to their dad and tells Belly she can eat his food whenever she wants (a direct exchange from the book!) — but it's totally fine because Taylor and Jeremiah are coming up for July 4th! Except, apparently, they're not. Taylor gets roped into her mom's continual salon issues while Jeremiah volunteers to handle an issue at work to get on his dad's good side. This actually works out pretty well for him considering he discovers the game Adam's company was going to finance wasn't totally honest about their numbers. But since Taylor's still at home, Steven's at a gaming conference with Denise, and Jeremiah's still in Boston, that means Belly is stuck doing all the wedding planning on her own. She asks Conrad if they can do errands together, but thinks his hesitation means he doesn't want to spend time with her. GIRL! This man is in love with you! I literally cannot believe she hasn't realized how strange it must be for Conrad to see his lifelong friend and ex marry his brother. I totally agree with the fan who theorizes she really must not realize how much Conrad loves her.

Belly's wedding planning gets complicated (and expensive). Prime Video So, Belly starts biking around town...until she joins Conrad in his car. There are a few standout moments in this episode where Conrad's tiniest actions feel incredibly emotionally intimate, and loading her bike into the back of the car is just one scene fans are losing their minds over. The day's errands mainly revolve around finding a wedding cake and finding wedding flowers. Belly's shocked when the extravagant cake Jeremiah wants is $750, but, as previously mentioned, he's at work and doesn't offer any help. And even when Belly tries to play it cool at the flower shop, the arrangements are still $5000. Conrad and Belly try to make the best out of the situation, brainstorming more affordable options, but when Belly gives Jeremiah their new ideas, he gets upset over not having the dark chocolate, mirror glaze, raspberry coulis cake that Belly agreed could be his "one thing." Jeremiah also reveals he won't be at the house until late, meaning they can't go to Michael's while their coupons are still good. Conrad watches as Belly breaks down, then tells her they should totally go to Michael's anyway.

Errands have never been more romantic. Prime Video The store is the perfect follow-up to the "This is totally your look, Connie Baby" scene from season 2, except it features the totally-devastating line, "For a second, I forgot it's not me marrying her." Conrad even leans over her shoulder in a way that was making me blush...and he didn't even actually do anything. The grip this show has on me!!

What is the peach scene in TSITP? Prime Video On the way home from Michael's Belly and Conrad pass a peach stand (another scene from the book), and when Belly ends up with peach juice running down her chin, Conrad pulls up his shirt and wipes it away. When I tell you every girl on my couch was squealing. Belly is less than delighted by this turn of events, and Conrad immediately gets embarrassed. But it's okay because dinner and wine can fix a lot of problems, and this is yet another moment where I forgot Conrad's not the one marrying Belly. The way they move so easily together and understand one another is on another level, and while Jeremiah cared more about helping at work than helping Belly, Conrad knew exactly how to make her feel better, he knew which decor she'd like, and he even knew she'd want to stop for peaches in the first place. But remember when I said Jeremiah's day at work improved his relationship with his dad? Well, when he finally gets to the house, he reveals Adam agreed to pay for the wedding...and that he wants it at the country club so that they can invite some people from work (yuck). Despite the fact she clearly does not want to, Belly compromises again and they end up dancing on the dock as the fireworks go off. (You know, the same dock where she almost kissed Conrad until Jere shot a firework at them).

And promises have never been more heartbreaking. Prime Video As Conrad watches them dance from his bedroom, he tells himself he can't slip up again because "the promises you make on your mother's deathbed are absolute. They're titanium." Ouch. Two for two, Conrad. He promised Susannah he'd look after Jere, truly breaking down for the first time as he tells her he's not ready to live without her. (Also side note that as I'm writing this, I'm realizing Susannah sings "Baby Mine" from Dumbo to comfort him. I'm sobbing.) No matter what, Conrad is determined to keep that promise — even if it costs him everything.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 out? Prime Video Yes, season 3, episode 5 is available to stream on Prime Video now!

How many episodes are there in season 3 of Summer I Turned Pretty? Prime Video We're getting 11 episodes in season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 3, Episode 1 "Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025

