10 Cozy Puffer Jackets To Give Your Fall Looks Extra “Oomph”
When chills of fall and winter arrive, nothing beats the cozy warmth of puffer jackets. Whether you’re braving the cold for a city stroll or hitting the hiking trails for a peek at fall foliage, these puffer jackets are both stylish and practical, offering lightweight insulation that locks in heat without too much bulk. This season, wrap yourself in a cloud of comfort and embrace one of these 10 stylish puffer jackets that are perfect for every adventure.
Quince
Quince Responsible Down Cropped Puffer Jacket
This puffy-soft jacket boasts a water-repellent and wind-resistant fabric that'll stand up to any weather coming your way this winter. It comes in 10 more colors, from toned down neutrals to head-turning brights.
Amazon
Merokeety Zip Puffer Jacket
This puffer jacket is intentionally designed for an oversized fit, so you can easily layer up on those super cold days.
Nordstrom
Levi's Water Resistant Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Cherry red is the color of the season – accessorize your best fall and winter 'fits with this puffer jacket that offers a sophisticated pop of color! The "smooth, buttery soft" faux leather material makes this pick even more elevated.
Old Navy
Old Navy Quilted Puffer Jacket
This puffer has a unique standing collar that'll come in handy from blocking cold, harsh winds from disturbing your neck and face. It secures strongly with a zipper and button-up front to lock in your body heat when you need it most!
Garage
Garage Mini Puff Jacket
The cropped length on this puffer jacket adds to its trendiness, and helps flatter your figure really well if you're looking for a fall and winter jacket that won't drown out your body's shape.
Target
A New Day Nylon Puffer Jacket
Turn heads wherever you go with this bright red puffer! It's pretty no-frills, but it does come equipped with a substantial hood to insulate your body heat in the dead of winter.
Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Classic Puffer Jacket
This Nike jacket's synthetic fill and fabric work together to regulate your body temperature for "stay-warm comfort." Of course, it's equipped with the iconic swoosh logo to give your look some serious street cred.
Nordstrom
Save The Duck Jeon Wind & Water Resistant Reversible Puffer Jacket
This puffer is reversible, so it's basically two jackets in one. One side boasts a weather-resistant shell, while the other is downright covered in a comfy faux shearling material. The chocolate brown colorway offers a nice hue to pair with practically everything, while still being a stylish departure from the expected black.
Cotopaxi
Cotopaxi Alivio Down Jacket
Cotopaxi's down jackets offer unbeatable warmth and comfort. This sleek style stands up to the elements with a water-resistant shell and fitted hood.
Lululemon
Lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket
This "wonderfully warm" puffer jacket fits nicely against your figure to effectively maintain heat, even in freezing-cold temps. The cropped length offers a good amount of coverage while still being super on-trend.
