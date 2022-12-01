Bundle Up In Style With These Under $100 Winter Picks
Deciding between style and function when planning outfits is a constant dilemma if you live somewhere that gets super cold in the wintertime. Most times, super warm, functional clothing can be uber-expensive, which can leave you in a pinch when prepping for frigid temps. We know the struggle well, so that’s why we gathered some budget-friendly, under $100 winter clothing picks that you can layer up with and still maintain style and comfort. These looks can pair well with your fave holiday party shoe, too! If it were up to us, we would hibernate all winter, with plenty of warm drinks and TV marathons. Scroll further for your new fave winter wardrobe!
Coats
These picks will keep you warm all winter long.
Banana Republic Long Hooded Puffer Jacket ($88)
This coat is ultra-puffy, keeping you warm from your head to toes.
GAP ColdControl Max Puffer Coat ($48)
ColdControl tech will keep the heat in, even when it's freezing.
BP. Recycled Polyester Puffer ($48)
This stylish puffer comes in a range of super cute colors, perfect for any wintertime fit.
American Eagle Textured Puffer Jacket ($65)
This textured look is a fun twist to layer with. The pockets are even fleece-lined!
A New Day Duvet Puffer Jacket ($65)
A long, parka-like style is a necessity when it's snowing out.
Scarves
A colorful scarf is the perfect way to spruce up your cold weather wardrobe.
Abercrombie & Fitch Chunky Fringe Scarf ($50)
Wrap this super soft scarf around your neck for extra coziness!
Natural Life Plaid Cozy Rainbow Scarf ($29)
The rainbow colors of this scarf bring the winter back to life.
Urban Outfitters North Marled Nubby Scarf ($35)
This scarf could likely double as a blanket, which is a major yes from us.
ASOS Fluffy Color Block Scarf ($28)
Bright colors like these will stand out amongst the winter blues, all while keeping you wrapped up.
Universal Thread Check Ribbed Scarf ($17)
This knit scarf is the perfect accessory for any outfit you're planning this winter, thanks to neutral colors.
Jackets
If you're somewhere cold but not frigid, you'll need a stylish yet comfy jacket to wear over layers this season.
GAP Plaid Shirt Jacket ($40)
We love a good shacket, especially colorful ones like this style from GAP.
Levi's Sherpa Baggy Trucker Jacket ($65)
The sherpa lining on this minty green jacket will add some reliable thicker layers, sure to insulate your body heat while you're out and about.
Urban Outfitters Jules Tweed Blazer ($80)
Everyone could use a dressier jacket, even in the winter. This blazer is easy to layer and pair with more formal outfits.
Old Navy Slouchy Sherpa Zip Jacket ($50)
Sherpa? Say less! We love this cozy fabric to wrap up in.
Free People Driftwood Embroidered Trucker Jacket ($55)
Have fun with some embroidered patterns this cold season. This style's also lined with sherpa, making it not only super cute, but also practical for cooler temps.
Sweaters
Build the coziest outfit by throwing on a fuzzy sweater over a light long-sleeved layer. We love these styles below.
Aerie Flurry Crew Sweater ($33)
This sweater is ultra-soft to the touch. Wear this style over your winter layers, or cozy up with it at home.
Free People BFF Cocoon Solid Crew ($98)
Having a quality crewneck on hand is needed for winter weather, so you can layer it under a big coat.
Levi's Cloud Crewneck Sweater ($60)
Not only are the colors and patterns perfect on this sweater, it's also super soft. Pair with a dark wash denim to step out in style.
H&M Rib-Knit Half-Zip Sweater ($40)
Can't forget the turtlenecks! This sweater has a half zip, so you can either bundle up or wear it more relaxed.
A New Day Fuzzy Sweater ($30)
This fuzzy style has a pinch of sparkle in the fabric, making it the cutest NYE party sweater.
Gloves and Hand Warmers
Gloves are essential in the biting winter air! Check out these picks for a practical pop of color.
Urban Outfitters Knit Convertible Glove ($19)
This eye-catching pair of gloves is perfect for busy days. Take off the glove attachments when your hands are full, and pull them back on to keep your fingers warm.
Skida High Pile Mitt ($54)
This style is no match for snow and ice. The fleece will keep your hands warm all day long!
The North Face Osito Etip Gloves ($40)
We know how aggravating it is to navigate your phone with gloves. This pair has touchscreen-compatible fabric, so you can take care of business with ease.
Wild Fable Fingerless Gloves ($10)
We love a good color block moment. These hand warmers go well layered over a chunky sweater!
Anthropologie Faux Leather Gloves ($48)
If your'e looking for a more elevated look this winter, check out these faux leather gloves. So timeless and stylish!
Leg Warmers
Leg warmers are the perfect way to stay bundled, plus they're super cute layered over your fave winter boot!
Falke Carees Cotton Blend Leg Warmers ($36)
This cotton blend fabric will keep your legs and toes toasty all day.
Curator SF Leg Warmers ($58)
Urban Outfitters Space Dye Leg Warmers ($25)
The colors on these leg warmers are so dreamy! Plus, a pop of color can always spark joy in the wintertime.
Gudrun Sjoden Recycled Cotton and Wool Leg Warmers ($64)
Channel ski season with these vibrantly patterned leg warmers!
Live Your Colour Chelsea Cable Leg Warmers ($48)
Hop on the cable knit trend with this pair. Just style with a pair of leggings and warm boots, and you're good to go!
Beanies
To top it all off!
Parks Project Acadia Ombre Beanie ($28)
This color block beanie is so simple but unique, and you'll definitely stand out in this fun color. The tighter knit will keep you warm all day!
Old Navy Sweater Knit Beanie ($15)
We can't miss out on a good knit moment. This Old Navy beanie comes in so many colors and will def match your winter looks!
Carhartt Cuffed Beanie ($20)
This beanie is a classic. Cop one, or a ton! They have plenty of appealing colors.
The North Face Oh Mega Fur Pom Beanie ($45)
This style is super practical for the snow and cold temperatures. The pom on top is the best part!
Kurt Geiger Rainbow Beanie ($38)
Incorporating color into your winter wardrobe has never been easier.
