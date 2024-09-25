Chore Jackets Are The "It" Girl Outwear This Fall — 12 To Try This Season
The #1 fall outerwear piece I've seen buzzing around fashion weeks, social media, and everyone's favorite influencers is the chore jacket — also known as the "barn" jacket. These stylish jackets not only pair really well with your typical jeans and boots combo, but also I loooove when they're styled with midi skirts and flats — you look takes on an amazing juxtaposition between masculine and feminine that just seems so chic!
After spending far too much time scrolling the internet to find the perfect chore jacket for myself, I rounded up 12 that fit the bill in different patterns, fabrics, and price-ranges, so there's something for everyone. Let's get into it!
What is a chore coat?
Dôen
Chore coats date back to the late 19th century where they first appeared in France, originally meant to be work coats that were able to withstand a lot of physical labor and work! So, durability and practicality was super important! That means lots of pockets for tools, and very thick fabric to endure the long work days.
Funnily enough, the name "chore jacket" actually just means for your household chores, so the definition itself is fairly straight forward. You would, simply, do your household chores around your house and land, while wearing the conveniently designed jacket — it's that simple!
If you're wondering what defines a modern chore coat then it would be: large pockets, thick fabric, corduroy collar, and a loose-fit to sit comfortably on the body.
Shop Our Favorite Chore Jackets Here!
Everlane
Everlane Barn Jacket
The Everlane Barn Jacket the quintessential chore jacket, and I love it paired with the matching khaki pants and suede bag. This one isn't too expensive, and it's still extremely high quality. The suede detailing on is a great touch as well! Grab this one if you're looking for a simple, good quality chore jacket!
J.Crew
J.Crew Denim Barn Jacket
This J.Crew barn jacket is the perfect shade of denim that I'm obsessing over this fall. J.Crew continues to killit lately, so you can't go wrong with any of their options! This denim chore jacket would look great paired with a Canadian tuxedo like above, or even a black midi dress.
Gap
Gap Chore Jacket
Gap has so many good, affordable options available right now, and this chore jacket is no different! For only $60, you can have your new staple, fall jacket! Plus, it's an extra 20% off at the moment, so definitely add it to cart while it's still in stock.
Dôen
Dôen Pascual Jacket
This jacket from Dôen is all I can think about lately — it's simply perfection. While it's currently sold out, they'll restock it soon. Definitely keep an eye out so you can grab this one right away! It would look great overtop any of the fall dresses from Dôen we're currently obsessed with!
J.Crew
J.Crew Short Barn Jacket
I love this cropped chore jacket for the perfect light layer — it's just right for those days that have a light, fall breeze. The cut and shape of this option is super flattering, and I can just picture it with a skirt and sweater on a Sunday afternoon stroll. I definitely plan on hitting "purchase" for this one, and wearing it daily! It's a fave of mine.
Anthropologie
The Heritage Barn Jacket
The relaxed fit of this cotton chore jacket is really calling to me, especially with the above tomboy styling. The floral skirt, and baseball cap help to really pull the whole look together. This one also has the traditional corduroy collar as well as corduroy cuffs on the sleeves, which is such a nice touch!
Mango
Mango Checkered Parka
If you're looking for something that makes more of a statement, then look no further than this adorable option from Mango! It has a corduroy collar, checkered pattern, and gold button detailing that looks SO high end. Throw on some chunky boots or loafers with this statement chore jacket and you're good to go!
Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher Organic Corduroy Jacket
Corduroy and suede are two fabrics I absolutely love for the fall and winter this year. They add a lot of texture to your outfit which can help give a more simple look some flair. This chore jacket from Eileen Fisher will be a staple for years and years to come, because of how high quality and classic it is. A 10/10 for me!
J.Crew
J.Crew Short Barn Jacket Brown
Another cute, cropped barn jacket, but in this gorgeous shade of mocha brown! This above outfit is the perfect example of how to style a chore jacket, too. Jeans, white tee, gold jewelry, and some brown, suede boots! You'll have the epitome of the perfect, fall outfit!
Quince
Quince Denim Chore Jacket
Another denim option, because I just can't get enough! This chore jacket comes in a much lighter shade of denim, which will help to pair with some of your summer pieces that you want to fold into your fall wardrobe. Quince has some amazing pieces that I've loved in the past, so I can't wait to try this one!
Mango
Mango Pocket Parka
You could honestly get your entire autumnal wardrobe at Mango because the fabulous pieces are truly endless! They do an amazing job at combining timeless classics with current trending pieces — and this parka is one of them! It gives off the vibe of a chore jacket, but in a slightly more casual form of parka!
Levi's
Levi's White Chore Jacket
As you may know, I'm a huge advocate for white in the winter and fall, specifically creams! This all-white chore jacket from Levi's is currently on sale, so you should grab it while you can! I would say style it with an all-white look like a cream skirt and flats!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.