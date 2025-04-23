You'll Never Guess Who ACTUALLY Plays Yancy Grey's Wife In 'Ransom Canyon' On Netflix

Yancy and Ellie are my favorite couple on Ransom Canyon, now streaming on Netflix. So you can imagine my surprise when the end of the show wrecked their wedding plans by introducing us (and Ellie) to Yancy's wife!!! WHAT! Well, not only is the moment a crazy surprise but you'll never guess who plays the late addition to the cast.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Yancy Grey's wife on Ransom Canyon.

Does Yancy have a wife in Ransom Canyon? Um apparently yes. At the end of the Ransom Canyon finale, while Yancy and a preacher are waiting for Ellie so the couple can get married, she gets stopped by a woman who's looking for Yancy...and who claims to be his wife. April Blair, the showrunner for the series, also revealed the actress is someone you might recognize! “Little tidbit: My friend [Erica Dasher], who was the lead actress on my very first show, Jane By Design, the girl who played Jane, was visiting me and on set," she told Deadline. "I was like, ‘Oh, do you want to be the back of Yancy’s wife’s head?’ Her head made a cameo." And while we never see her face, she'll definitely become a bigger role in season 2 (which we're still awaiting word on). “We weren’t at the place where we were ready to cast that yet, and we wanted to also add a little air of mystery, but definitely a Season 2 would answer that very quickly, and we find out what was behind Yancy’s lie and all that,” April continued.

So what's happening in the future? Jack Schumacher teases that Yancy has "a few more secrets that he's gotta get straightened out." "I had known about the wife showing up from the beginning, which I was really grateful that April Blair, our showrunner, told me about," he told Cosmopolitan. "It's always nice to have a secret that you got to hold on to when you're performing." Even though Ellie clearly doesn't react well, I have all my fingers and toes crossed that these two can work it out. And Jack agrees! "I think that their connection and the love that they have for each other is real. And so working through that, if she's able to give him another chance, it's going to be an uphill battle, but I think that they both can fight for it."

Check out 6 Romantic Western Shows To Fill The Ransom Canyon Void for more!