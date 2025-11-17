Minka Kelly Reveals What 'Ransom Canyon' Fans Can Expect From Season 2 — & Teases A Major Change (EXCLUSIVE)

Minka Kelly can't wait for Ransom Canyon fans to watch season 2 of the hit Western show. We can't wait to watch season 2 either! Ahead of her new Christmas rom-com, Champagne Problems, dropping on Netflix November 19, the Friday Night Lights star revealed what you can expect from the new episodes — and why she's "loving this season even more than the first one."

'Ransom Canyon' season 2 has even more of what you loved in season 1.

Minka Kelly, who plays Quinn in Netflix's Western romance Ransom Canyon, says that anyone who loved the romance and drama of season 1 can expect even more in the sophomore season.

"We're in the middle of shooting season two right now, so you can see a lot more of what you might have enjoyed in season one," she says with a smile. "I can't really say very much, but I will say I'm having so much fun."

And as much as viewers will love season 2, it sounds like Minka is loving it just as much, if not more! "I think I'm loving this season even more than the first one, I think, because we just all sort of — we've got our groove, we know what we're making, and we all know our characters so well. So we hit the ground running and it's kind of like a well-oiled machine and we're all in our places in a really locked-in way that feels really cool."

In addition to character arcs and plenty of questions to answer about the new episodes, the structure of the new season will also differ from the first. "This season it's only 8 episodes instead of 10 so they've really tightened up the storylines which is making it also really fun," she continues. "There's a lot more levity this season, I will say, which has been fun."