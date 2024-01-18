Can You Really Use Red Nail Theory To Attract A Valentine's Date?
Red nail theory popped off on TikTok in early 2022 after user @girlbosstown shared a testimony that her red nails earned her more compliments from men than any other nail color. Since then, the hashtag #rednails has amassed 1.6 billion views (and counting!) on the app.
"Every time I have red nails... a guy comments on it," she says, suggesting that red nails can attract more romantic partners. In the viral video, she goes on to chock up the 'red nail theory' into something a little more... Freudian.
She concludes that since red nails were so popular among our moms, grandmas, and other mother figures in our lives throughout the '90s, there might be a comforting association with the color red – and that's why men are attracted to it.
In lieu of Valentine's Day, red nail theory could help you nail (get it?) down a date more effectively than the ol' dating apps, or – eek! – even IRL. Read on for how the trend can work for you *and* any potential suitors. 👀
What is the red nail theory?
The red nail theory suggests that wearing red nails can help attract romantic partners more often than if you were to wear blue nails or white nails, or any other color. The theory is deeply rooted in color psychology (and a lick of nostalgia) – the color red has popularly symbolized love, passion, and sexuality, which could draw in onlookers seeking those same qualities.
"Red, as a color, is associated with confidence, power, and sensuality," says Anna Peterson, a salon owner & licensed cosmetologist. "When someone chooses red for their nails, it's not just a color choice, but a statement. It can influence not only how the wearer feels about themselves, but also how they are perceived by others."
What does painting your nails red mean?
IG @selenagomez
Painting your nails red doesn't have to mean anything more than exactly that, if you don't want it to. But if you're curious about testing the red nail theory, painting your nails red could signify that you're open to finding a romantic partner, since the color stands for love and passion alongside strength and courage.
Why do people find red nails attractive?
The color red leaves an impression, not only because it's easy to spot, but because of what the color has historically symbolized. Many people find things like passion, love, and strength very attractive qualities, so if you're sporting a fiery red, you might be perceived to own such qualities.
"While red exudes boldness, other colors can convey different emotions and characteristics," Peterson offers. "For instance, pastel tones are often associated with softness and femininity, while dark colors like black or navy can signify sophistication and mystery."
If you're looking to put red nail theory to the test, check out these popular polishes that undoubtedly stand out from the crowd.
Polishes To Practice Red Nail Theory
Glamnetic "Cherry Glaze" Press-On Nails
These red nails feature a vibrant metallic finish that will definitely have all eyes on you.
Sally Hansen "Red Eye"
This lighter red color builds on itself, so paint on more layers for an opaque (and very eye-catching) hue.
PLA "Messy Business"
This gel polish is super long-lasting, so even if red nail theory is a flop for you ahead of V-Day, you can still sport it for the remainder of the year to score a date.
Olive & June "Lollipop" Press-On Nails
These press-ons allow you to dip your toes into red nail theory any time you'd like. They emit a shiny sheen that won't chip or break!
Sally Hansen "Wine Stock"
For a more sultry take on the trend, this red wine-inspired pick should be your go-to.
PLA "Chai and Chai Again"
This is a classic red color, so just like you've got your red lip, layer on this color for an unmissable mani.
Sally Hansen "Dig Fig"
Dive deeper into the nail trend with this seductive red that leans on the darker side.
