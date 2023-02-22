25 Wine Accessories That Make Perfect Gifts For Wine Lovers
Whether you're savoring a glass of wine by the fire in the winter months or sipping a refreshing rosé poolside, the ritual of drinking wine can be an experience to crave. And for wine lovers, the bottle is just the beginning. Wine accessories can make the whole experience a little more decadent, festive, and even more conversational. I recently took a wine experience in Barcelona, where we traveled around different neighborhoods in search of great Spanish wine. I was introduced to a typical Spanish Porron Wine Pitcher Decanter ($45), where we each had to pour the wine directly into our mouths from the spout. It made the whole experience a) hilarious and b) a bonding one for the group of travelers in my group, and it introduced us to a different way of enjoying wine. Want to give a gift beyond the best bottle you know? Here are 25 wine accessories to give and receive.
Vinglacé Wine Bottle Cooler & Wine Glass ($140)
This vacuum-insulated cooler keeps your chilled wine, bubbly, or even sparkling water chilly for about four hours, just enough time to enjoy dinner and dessert.
Corkzy Wine Opener ($25)
Simply twist this corkscrew into the cork in a clockwise direction until it eventually goes pop!
Sole Outdoor Wine Glasses ($72/set of 6)
Love these colorful outdoor glasses (read: they won't break!) that are also dishwasher safe. Just in time for spring!
Blue Pheasant Voru Natural Wine Caddy ($72)
Bring this charming caddy along to your outdoor party or picnic. It makes a great hostess gift!
Wine Passport ($10)
Ever find a wine you love and completely forget about it once you're done? Same. This wine journal takes care of that problem with pages for sketches, memories, reviews and bucket lists.
Rainbow Wine Charms ($18)
Keep the party going and your wine glasses in check with these markers for whose glass is whose.
Corkcicle RIFLE PAPER CO. STEMLESS ($35)
Rifle Paper makes the cutest stemless tumbler that will keep your wine cool for 9+ hours.
Maptotes Manhattan Canvas Wine Totes ($50/set of 6)
Pop by your next dinner party in style with these colorful wine totes made in Brooklyn, NY.
SCALLOPED MARBLE WINE CHILLER ($79)
Personalize this cute scalloped chiller with your favorite wine lover's deets.
Lina Wine Bottle Holder ($168)
Serve multiple bottles of reds and whites within this hand-carved holder.
Morro Stemless Wine Glasses ($48/set of 4)
These hand-painted soda-lime glasses will outshine your ordinary stemless collection.
Rabbit Bottle Stoppers ($6/set of two)
These silicone bottle stoppers provide an air-tight seal to preserve your opened bottles of wine.
Graf Lantz Wine-O's Felt Wine Markers ($14)
These colorful round felt markers can go around a stem or on the edge of a glass. Choose your hue!
Winesulator + 2 Uncork'd XL Set ($75)
This wine canteen and two wine tumblers keep your drinks at the perfect temp while you sip.
Cheese Board & Picnic Table With Wine Bottle Holder ($53)
Keep your worries of spilling wine (and ants!) at bay with this handy picnic table.
No Spill Stemless Wine Glasses ($19/set of 2)These modern spinning wine glasses allow constant aeration (a process that relieves wines of harsh flavors) and keeps your glass from spilling over.
8 Oak Lane Gold Champagne Clutch ($40)
BYOB with this champagne clutch for the fancy host in your life.
Pretti.Cool Wine Bottle Coaster ($65)
Protect your table from rings with these custom-made coasters.
Puik Designs Crystal Drinking Glasses (Set of 2)
These diamond shape can be set upright or tilted and create interesting reflections of light.
Stemless Wine Chiller ($150/set of four)
Keep your vino perfectly chilled, no ice needed!
Glass Decanter with Wood Stopper ($35-$45)
A rustic wood stopper made from sustainably sourced and Fair Trade Certified™ wood is an elegant seal to your favorite wine.
Savino Glass Wine-Saving Carafe ($56)
This carafe keeps wine fresh up to 7 days!
Beanie Wine Stopper ($16/set of two)
Bottle stoppers don’t have to be boring! This one is perfect for the wine lover who doesn't take his/herself too seriously.
Square Brass Wine Rack ($90)
Keep your favorite six bottles elegantly stored in this brass rack.
Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer ($17)
Pour like a pro with this wine aerator/pourer.
