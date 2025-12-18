Plus, a first look!
'Rivals' Season 2 Will Have 4 Extra Episodes — Here's When To Expect Them
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Rivals season 2 is finally coming — and it's got 4 extra episodes. The British TV show was a huge hit when it premiered in October 2024, and it's a great binge watch for anyone who loves insane drama, the 1980s, or British TV in general. And it's never been a better time to binge watch the first season, considering new episodes are on their way!
Here's everything you need to know about Rivals season 2, coming to Disney+ soon.
Will there be season 2 Rivals?
Disney+
Yes, Rivals season 2 is coming! The series was renewed for a sophomore season in December 2024.
What time will Rivals 2 release?
Disney+
We don't have an official release date yet, but we do know that season 1 finished filming in September 2023 before its premiere in October 2024. Well, season 2 has finished filming as of December 2025 so it looks like we could see the new episodes by the end of 2026! As soon as we find out more official information, we'll let you know.
What is Rivals season 2 about?
Disney+
Rivals is all about forbidden relationships, tension, and the life of the upper class, which makes for some really good TV. The first season is all about "the ruthless world of independent television in 1986," according to the official synopsis. But season 2 needs to give us updates on quite a few details: namely Rupert's new (read: forbidden) relationship with Taggie.
I'm always most intrigued by unexpected relationships, so I'll admit this is the detail I want answers to most!
Who is playing Taggie in Rivals?
Disney+
The Rivals cast includes:
- Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell‑Black
- Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara
- David Tennant as Tony
- Bella Maclean as Taggie
- Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon
- Rupert Everett as Malise Gordon
- Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara
- Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook
- Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker
- Oliver Chris as James Vereker
- Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones
- Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones
- Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton
- Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton
- Claire Rushbrook as Monica
- Luke Pasqualino as Basil Baddingham
How many episodes are in Rivals season 2?
Disney+
Rivals season 2 will have 12 episodes — 4 more than season 1!
Stay tuned for more updates on Rivals season 2, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more news!