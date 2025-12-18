'Rivals' Season 2 Will Have 4 Extra Episodes — Here's When To Expect Them

Rivals season 2 is finally coming — and it's got 4 extra episodes. The British TV show was a huge hit when it premiered in October 2024, and it's a great binge watch for anyone who loves insane drama, the 1980s, or British TV in general. And it's never been a better time to binge watch the first season, considering new episodes are on their way!

Here's everything you need to know about Rivals season 2, coming to Disney+ soon.

Will there be season 2 Rivals? Disney+ Yes, Rivals season 2 is coming! The series was renewed for a sophomore season in December 2024.

What time will Rivals 2 release? Disney+ We don't have an official release date yet, but we do know that season 1 finished filming in September 2023 before its premiere in October 2024. Well, season 2 has finished filming as of December 2025 so it looks like we could see the new episodes by the end of 2026! As soon as we find out more official information, we'll let you know.

What is Rivals season 2 about? Disney+ Rivals is all about forbidden relationships, tension, and the life of the upper class, which makes for some really good TV. The first season is all about "the ruthless world of independent television in 1986," according to the official synopsis. But season 2 needs to give us updates on quite a few details: namely Rupert's new (read: forbidden) relationship with Taggie. I'm always most intrigued by unexpected relationships, so I'll admit this is the detail I want answers to most!

Who is playing Taggie in Rivals? Disney+ The Rivals cast includes: Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell‑Black

as Rupert Campbell‑Black Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara

as Declan O’Hara David Tennant as Tony

as Tony Bella Maclean as Taggie

as Taggie Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon

as Helen Gordon Rupert Everett as Malise Gordon

as Malise Gordon Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara

as Maud O'Hara Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook

as Cameron Cook Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker

as Lizzie Vereker Oliver Chris as James Vereker

as James Vereker Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones

as Freddie Jones Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones

as Valerie Jones Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton

as Sarah Stratton Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton

as Paul Stratton Claire Rushbrook as Monica

as Monica Luke Pasqualino as Basil Baddingham

How many episodes are in Rivals season 2? Disney+ Rivals season 2 will have 12 episodes — 4 more than season 1!

Stay tuned for more updates on Rivals season 2, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more news!