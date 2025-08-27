We are finally in the middle of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, and whew, every episode is a doozy. The final season premiered on July 16, 2025, and we'll be getting a weekly release until The Summer I Turned Pretty finale airs on September 17. (Although as someone who loves weekly episode releases and whose birthday is the week of September 17, I'm overjoyed!!).

Keep reading for the full The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release schedule.

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty airs on Prime Video right now. The season premiered on July 16, 2025!

Who's in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast? Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will see all our favorites return! Lola Tung as Belly Conklin

as Belly Conklin Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

as Conrad Fisher Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

as Jeremiah Fisher Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

as Steven Conklin Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel

as Taylor Jewel Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Where does The Summer I Turned Pretty film? Erika Doss/Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, and this year they also went to Chapel Hill to film the Finch College scenes at UNC!

Will there be a season 4 for The Summer I Turned Pretty? Erika Doss/Prime Video After I noticed The Summer I Turned Pretty Instagram account had changed its profile picture and bio on March 6, I figured we were in for an announcement this week. And on March 7, the streamer announced The Summer I Turned Pretty: We'll Always Have Summer would be the final installment of the show. So unfortunately, there's no TSITP season 4. They also confirmed the 11 new episodes would premiere July 16. Even though I'm heartbroken that this will be the last season, releasing the show in July is the perfect way to honor Susannah and all the Cousins Beach traditions, which is what TSITP is really all about.

Prime Video I love this new look at Belly because of how grown up she looks. She's not the awkward 16-year-old we meet at the beginning of season 1, unsure of herself and unsure of her future. She might not have all the answers in season 3, but she definitely has more confidence, agency, and power to figure things out than ever before. And I'm rooting for her the whole way.

Who does Belly end up with in season 3? Prime Video MAJOR SPOILERS!! THIS IS YOUR ONLY WARNING!! In The Summer I Turned Pretty books, Belly ends up with Conrad after calling off her wedding to Jeremiah. The epilogue of the book sees Conrad and Belly after their wedding and I'm really hoping we get that scene in the show too!

Are you sad The Summer I Turned Pretty is ending with season 3? I already know I'll be rewatching the whole series for the rest of my life. Stay tuned for news on the release date, and which insane needle drops we can expect this year.

This post has been updated.