Why Logan Loved Rory More Than Any Of Her Other Boyfriends On 'Gilmore Girls'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
As a big fan of all of Rory Gilmore's boyfriends, it's easy to see what attracted her to them. Dean, Jess, and Logan are cute, compelling, and exactly what she needs when they meet: in the early seasons of the show (pre-"I love you" breakup fiasco), Dean is observant, kind, and fun, while Jess is a rebellious and intelligent S.O. for Rory during the second half of high school. And while Rory doesn't fall for Logan as soon as she meets him, it doesn't take long for his wit and adventurous spirit to win her over. A Reddit post recently asked why Rory stands out to Logan, and it got my gears turning about why Logan and Rory were such a power couple. Here are 5 reasons why I think Logan loves Rory so dang much (which, if you remember, is enough to propose!!)
Rory's Smart
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
It's no secret that 1. Rory is very well-read, and 2. To get into Yale, you have to be pretty intelligent. Rory is driven, smart, and very, very witty, which means she can keep up with Logan intellectually. Logan notices her drive, and her initiative when it comes to covering stories for Yale Daily News. I think that's why he wants her to see The Life and Death Brigade — she's just starting to break out of her shell and he loves it.
She Challenges Him
Warner Bros. Television/The CW
Rory is also not afraid to disagree with Logan, nor contradict something he says. When they meet for the second time — you know, when she chews him out for both forgetting her name and being rude to Marty — Logan jokes "Now tell me that wasn't fun!" and gives her a smirk that would make ME fall in love with him.
"He probably didn't have many people challenge him,'' Reddit user @justwatching12345678 says. "He might have been impressed that she did and kept up with him in the verbal sparring match."
Logan Can Be Himself Around Her
Netflix
Logan's life has always looked one very specific way (very similar to what Lorelai's life looked like in high school). That means he never really feels comfortable to be himself. But when he meets Rory, he realizes she's someone he can relax around, and who brings out the best parts of his personality, like his adventurous spirit and even a little bit of responsibility.
It's Not Love At First Sight
Warner Bros. Television/The CW
In TV shows and movies, super hot and wealthy people are always having others fawn over them, and Logan's no different. So when he meets Rory, and she couldn't care less who he is, his interest is immediately piqued. "I think what also worked that she was not instantly interested in him, it’s a thing old as time," @ContestNo3153 comments. "She was probably a new impulse for him, a different energy for sure." Which brings me to the most important detail about their relationship...
Rory Loves Him — Not His Name Or Money
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Because Rory doesn't fall all over Logan and the Huntzberger name, their relationship is truly based on care and their interest in one another. Since Logan gets frustrated with his family, knowing that his relationship with Rory is separate from them probably gives him a lot of confidence he wouldn't have otherwise. "Logan always [knows] she loves him, not his money or name," @CathanCrowell says. "That is [the] main sparkle."
What's your favorite moment from Rory and Logan's relationship on Gilmore Girls? Check out Lauren Graham’s Brilliant 'Gilmore Girls' Sequel Idea Gives Us Another Lorelai for more about your favorite small town.
Lead image via Warner Bros. Television/The CW
