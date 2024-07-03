This 'Gilmore Girls' Theory Proves Lorelai And Logan Are Basically The Same Person
While we're pretty convinced Gilmore Girls gave Logan Huntzberger Tristan Dugray's plotline, and that Logan is Rory's Christopher, one viral theory suggests Logan's life actually mirrors the life Lorelai Gilmore would have had if she never got pregnant with Rory. What?!
Gilmore Girls fans know the backstory of the show like the back of their hands: Lorelai Gilmore grew up wanting for nothing, and ran away to Stars Hollow at 16 years old after getting pregnant with Rory. Lorelai started a brand new life from scratch, cultivating a really beautiful life for herself that (thankfully) includes restoring her relationship with her parents.
But @gg.inspired.lifestyle actually points out that had Lorelai never gotten pregnant, her life could have turned out exactly like Logan's. "[He's a] rebellious rich kid who hates the path his family has set for him," the video says. "Unhealthy relationship with his parents, reckless but with a good heart, sarcastic, funny, fast talker, one of the few who seems to understand Rory's pop culture references."
These similarities could also be the reason Logan pushes Lorelai's buttons at the beginning of their relationship — because she sees so much of herself in him! They could also be the exact reason Rory feels so comfortable around Logan.
"He ends up having the best relationship with Lorelai and he literally wanted to follow in her footsteps," the video continues. "Logan is the most similar character to Lorelai and that's why Rory loved him so much."
Have you noticed the similarities between Logan and Lorelai before? The idea of Lorelai never getting pregnant completely changes the entire show, and not only would she have never had Rory, but she also probably wouldn't have met Luke or Sookie. TBH, a world without Luke and Lorelai is not a world I want to live in!
