Lauren Graham’s Brilliant 'Gilmore Girls' Sequel Idea Gives Us Another Lorelai
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Ever since we heard those final four words of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, we've been daydreaming about season 2 and all the places the story could take Rory, Lorelai, Luke, and Emily. Well, we're not alone because Lauren Graham revealed her idea for another installment of Gilmore Girls and I'm OBSESSED.
@theursulaedit For you lovelies who want more from Lauren Graham book tour, il share over the next few days, im still buzzing from the meet & greet. But ultimately we all want to know the answer to Logan? Dean? Or Jess? Who would you pick? #laurengraham #laurengrahamedit #laurengrahambooktour #laurengrahamgilmoregirls #gilmoregirls #gilmoregirlstiktok #gilmoregirlslorelai #laurengrahambook #glasgowblogger #glasgowfruitmarket ♬ original sound - The Ursula Edit
During the book tour for Have I Told You This Already?, Lauren Graham was asked whether she thought Logan, Dean, or Jess was the right pick for Rory. "I can never pick who Rory should or shouldn't have ended up with, I love them all," she shares. Then she goes on to admit she has "my own fantasy" about what would happen for Lorelai and Rory in the future.
"I think the baby daddy is either Logan or the Wookie," she says. "And I think it's gonna be a girl and I think she calls her another permutation of Lorelai, cause you know Rory's short for Lorelai. And I'm gonna go with Lola. I made all of that up, don't get me in trouble!"
Good things come in threes, so I could totally see Lorelai and Rory kicking it around Stars Hollow with another little Gilmore girl in tow! Naming the baby Lorelai is the perfect choice to continue the storytelling cycle the show has given us so far, and I'm already daydreaming about her personality. If Lorelai is rebellious & sassy and Rory is bookish & driven, would Lola be an artist? Would she love music like Lane, or relate to Kirk's goofiness? Hopefully one day we'll be able to find out!
Lead image via Saeed Adyani/Netflix
