The Top 10 Netflix Shows Everyone's Watching Right Now (& You Should Too!)

With so many Netflix shows to choose at any given time, picking a TV show can feel like the hardest choice in the world sometimes. All I want to do is sit back in relax!! If you feel the same way, then you came to the right place because I rounded up the top 10 Netflix TV shows right now so you don't have to do any work — except fix one of our yummy lunches, of course.

Here are the top 10 Netflix shows to stream this weekend.

1. Adolescence Netflix 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested for the murder of a girl who goes to his school — and the crime drama's gone viral for the fact each episode is done in one shot. Adolescence stars Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and Erin Doherty.

2. The Residence Netflix Netflix's newest show is a whodunnit set at a White House state dinner, and it's so bingeable X users are saying it gives them the thrill of the first Knives Out movie. That's a pretty high standard! The Residence stars Uzo Aduba, Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Mary Wiseman.

3. Bert Kreischer Lucky Netflix Bert Kreischer's new standup special shows off just how lucky he is (including Snoop Dogg's best parenting advice, because why not?) Bert Kreischer's Lucky is hosted by Bert Kreischer.

4. Temptation Island Netflix This Netflix Top 10 show is a reality series that sees four couples put their love to the test by living with a group of singles. And it'll make or break these relationships. The original Temptation Island couples include Alexa and Lino, Shanté and Brion, Tyler and Tayler, and Ashley and Grant.

5. Running Point Netflix In Running Point, Isla's in for the ride of a lifetime when she becomes the President of the LA Waves basketball team — and has to prove she works as hard as she plays. Running Point stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.

6. The Walking Dead: Dead City Peter Kramer/AMC This Walking Dead sequel series has cracked the Netflix Top 10 and for good reason. Fans can't get enough of the show, which reunites Maggie and Negan as they make their way into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, and Mahina Napoleon.

7. Wolf King Netflix This fantasy epic follows Drew Ferran, who learns he's the last Werewolf in his family line and that it's up to him to reclaim the throne from the Werelords. Wolf King stars Ceallach Spellman, Louis Landau, David Yip, Kim Adis, Peter Serafinowicz, Kate Fleetwood, Nina Barker Francis, and Kobna Holdbrook Smith.

8. Zero Day Netflix After a cyber attack leads to a slew of disasters around the country, former President George Mullen joins Zero Day's top secret investigation. Zero Day stars Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplin, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Modine, Dan Stevens, Connie Britton, and Angela Bassett.

9. Beauty in Black Netflix Kimmie is coming to terms with the fact her mom kicked her out when her paths cross with the successful Mallory, and both their lives change. Beauty in Black stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, and George Middlebrook.

10. American Murder: Gabby Petito Netflix This Netflix Top 10 true crime documentary chronicles the final days of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old Instagram influencer killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie. American Murder: Gabby Petito is directed and executive produced by Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro.

