Fans of Olivia Rodrigo might have spent all of 2021 dissecting the way SOUR, and more specifically "Driver's License", could connect to fellow Disney Channel alumna Sabrina Carpenter — but Liv promises they're on good terms.

“I think she’s great. I’m so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she’s put out,” she tells British Vogue, although writer Amel Mukhtar notes that "she seems tense, picturing the headlines."

“No, no, no, it’s good," Olivia continues. "It’s just people just get weird and clickbaity – it’s all love, though. I’ve talked to her many times.”

Keep reading to see what Olivia Rodrigo had to say after that rumored love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett — and for the latest update on OR3.

The internet went wild when Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted chatting at the 2025 Grammys. In the public eye, they were pitted against each other in a rumored love triangle with Olivia's High School Musical: the Musical: the Series costar Joshua Bassett, and it led to some vicious posts from people who have never met any of the stars. Did I mention all three of them were still teenagers? “Sometimes I meet a 17 or an 18-year-old nowadays and I’m like, ‘Wow, you are such a baby,’” Olivia continues. “I can’t believe people were that mean to me.” The singer and actress sings in "Brutal" that she's totally sick of being 17 years old (which is far from the teenage dream she thinks she was promised), and she reiterates how challenging she found the age. “I was going through a break-up, working a full-time job, making [Sour], a student in high school and taking, like, three AP [college-level] classes,” she says. “Looking back, I always think, ‘Wow, life will never be as hard as it was when I was 17.’”

Before long, we'll finally be able to hear her brand new album, which appears to have a new aesthetic (if her increasingly-pink Instagram posts and outfits are any indication): "My Pinterest is all babydoll dresses and ’70s necklines. I want it all to feel fun and laid-back.” We still don't know the title, but we do know one track title ("Ah!") and the theme: love. “I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.” And the final track is “what I think being in love feels like,” Olivia Rodrigo claims. “You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful. It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.”

Stay tuned for more news on Olivia Rodrigo's new album on Brit + Co's Facebook.