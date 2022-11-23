Vibing With An Archer? Here Are The Signs Sagittarius is Most Compatible With
Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that can get along with most people they encounter. No matter what sign their friends are, odds are, they’ll be their besties, no matter what. However, there are some zodiac signs that don’t align particularly well, as they cause stress and aim to control the freedom-seeking, adventurous, revolutionary, and fun Archer. These are the signs that get along the best and worst with the jovial Sagittarius.
Sagittarius and Aries
What a saucy duo! These two fire signs genuinely enjoy each other's company, opting to spend nights talking about higher life pursuits. Aries loves Sagittarius’s intellectualism and Sag enjoys the boldness of Aries. United, they are great friends who share endless stories and passion. The caveat is that they can get a little competitive at times, as some fire signs do, which means that they can assert their emotions into arguments that can lead to major drama. The good news is that they’ll make up as fast as they got into the argument to begin with and be besties again.
Sagittarius and Taurus
These friends can only survive the test of time if they constantly keep each other in check and allow the other to grow. Grounded Taurus often doesn’t understand Sagittarius’s unpredictable lifestyle, which can lead to complications, such as misunderstandings and miscommunications. The Bull needs structure and won’t get it with Sag, unless the Archer agrees to let Taurus into the daily ongoings of their life and shares their secrets without any hesitation. However, they both appreciate the honesty that exists within the friendship; the truthfulness they find in each other keeps them together and unifies them through the years.
Sagittarius and Gemini
Sometimes opposites attract, however, this is not the case here. Sagittarius is too broad minded for Gemini, who likes to act on a smaller scale. They often don’t see eye to eye as friends and disagree on their perspectives of situations. Gemini likes to talk things out, while Sagittarius likes to move on fast — a major emotional difference that can cause conflicts in their friendship. Also, both mutable signs can be wishy washy as friends — going from highs to lows in the span of hours. These friends can get along if Gemini learns to control their unpredictable actions and Sag chooses to communicate sweetly.
Sagittarius and Cancer
The Archer isn’t one to mince words, which can bring their Crabby friend to tears. The friendship can evolve, if they both work on a higher vibration, sharing philosophical and emotional truths, which may be difficult at first. Giving the relationship time to blossom, without rushing it, will allow both to see if it’s worth the effort. These friends can eventually balance each other out — often relying on the other as their emotional soundboard—Cancer gives sensitive and supportive advice while Sagittarius offers a pragmatic and realistic perspective on matters. Their differences draw these two toward each other, creating a lasting friendship.
Sagittarius and Leo
Often matched together, these two start off strong, but, over time cracks begin to form in their friendship as they both find the other too fanatical for their palate. They’ll offer each other hopeful insights on life. Both signs love to take chances together, which gives this friendship the potential to become expansive and bigger than life. These two understand each other’s quirks and need for freedom — embracing their rebellious ways. Issues only arrive when both get a little competitive, creating a friendly rivalry. This idealistic duo celebrates their friendship through creation, opting to pursue artistic endeavors through art and music.
Sagittarius and Virgo
Careful by nature, Virgos do not enter friendships lightly. They often spend time deciding if the person of interest is worth their energy, as they like to only surround themselves with positivity. Their discerning ways allow them to see the true colors of others before committing to friendships. Honest and blunt by nature, the Sag friend can shoot straight for the heart with brutal truths when asked. The Archer is easy going and fun loving. Always up for an adventure, Sagittarius offers excitement to their friendships. At first these two will vibe, but they may end up parting ways due to Sagittarius’s reckless behavior.
Sagittarius and Libra
Both Libra and Sagittarius relish in high minded pursuits, which allows these friends to blossom in their relationship over time. Laughter is a key part of this pairing, as these thrill seekers unite. The differences between these two work in favor of bringing them closer. As friends, they help each other see different aspects of situations, broadening their scopes. Diplomatic Libra can bring innovative insights to thrill seeking Sagittarius, while the Archer cheers Libra on from the sidelines, offering support and encouragement. The bottom line is that relationship-oriented Libra will have to keep the partnership afloat and going.
Sagittarius and Scorpio
Although people want to believe that these two signs get along, the relationship can be super hard. These neighboring constellations do not see eye-to-eye. Sagittarius is more reactive and impulsive than Scorpio, who takes their time to meditate and plot their actions. Scorpio is more concise and seemingly impeccable with their astute intentions, while Sagittarius is all over the place by comparison. The Archer’s bow and arrow is aimed straight for the heart of the Scorpion — which means that their truthful words can either hurt or heal their friendship.
Sagittarius and Sagittarius
When two Sagittarians come together, the sky's the limit. This indulgent sign will have an excuse to party nonstop with their astrological doppelgänger and counterpart. When they connect, sparks will fly faster than they can finish chugging a beer. With their shared sense of humor and ideals, they’ll converse over many taboo topics and push the envelope further than one can ever imagine. Also, they will make the best travel companions as well as drinking buddies. They will visit ancient cities on a whim and foreign countries often due to their shared love of travel and exploration.
Sagittarius and Capricorn
Although they’re neighboring signs, Sagittarius and Capricorn rarely see eye-to-eye. The Archer is fun loving and lives in the moment while Capricorn is more regimented and practical. Sagittarius is extremely generous and Capricorn is more austere. It will take a lot of work for these two to maintain a long-term relationship. However, if both zodiac signs are willing, wanting, and able to do the work — by that, we mean compromise and find a middle ground on all matters — then the partnership can work. They just have to roll up their sleeves and put their best feet forward.
Sagittarius and Aquarius
These zodiac signs get along great on paper. They are both dedicated to changing and evolving the world. Plus, they’re the first to pick up protest signs and fight for humanitarianism. However, problems can arise very quickly and easily due to the fact that they’re both fanatical by nature. This means that they will speak over each other in an effort to be heard by the masses and won’t let matters go easily once they get started. As long as they are not quickly wound up, then the relationship can work. If not, then problems can arise fast.
Sagittarius and Pisces
Being that these two zodiac signs are ruled by Jupiter, they both like to learn about themselves and the world around them. Therefore, it’ll be easy for them to connect — as long as Sagittarius (who is a fire sign) has patience and the emotional bandwidth to be gentle towards Pisces (who is a water sign). Once they unite, the two won’t be able to stop talking about art, philosophy, music, and social justice. They’ll be two peas in a pod — but only if they are gentle and kind to each other, as they’re both sensitive at the core.
