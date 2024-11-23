Your Weekly Horoscope Is Officially In — 4 Signs That Are In For A Big Treat!
The Sun is in the jovial sign of Sagittarius. We might all feel more social, hopefully a little more lighthearted, and more willing to engage in communal philosophical conversations. We may take a broader perspective and will be eager to learn something new. Focus on expanding your consciousness. Take advantage of this heightened energy to work toward completing any ongoing projects. Whatever you do, lean into this expansive energy — now this the time for it!
What's happening astrologically during the week of November 24 to December 1, 2024?
Mercury goes retrograde on November 25. Do not to fear or dread these periods when Mercury is retrograde; instead, view them as a perfect opportunity to review and reevaluate your actions. Slow down, get organized, and double-check any documents before sending them out. Don’t leave things to the last minute. Pack early, and make sure you leave plenty of time if you're traveling over the holiday weekend. Flexibility and a sense of humor are essential.
On November 27, the Sun makes a beneficial trine to Mars, the planet of action. We will feel this energy all week. It should be a wonderfully optimistic time when self-confidence is high. We can be courageous and enthusiastic, so if you need to approach your superiors with a request for a raise or more responsibility, this week supports those brave actions. Be sure to exercise and move your body; dancing and playing can be especially joyful and fun. This energy is also quite attractive, so if you need extra motivation to ask someone out, you might find the courage this week to act on a crush.
Also, on November 27, Venus, the planet of love, harmony, and values, squares Chiron, the wounded healer and Shaman of the Zodiac. This challenging aspect might bring up wounds around self-worth or self-esteem. Past traumatic experiences involving relationships or finances might resurface. Balancing the Sun - Mars harmony with this challenging Venus - Chiron aspect is key. We all have the potential to heal and overcome a lack of confidence or insecurities about self-worth. We also have the opportunity to help others overcome self-consciousness or anxiety. Use the enthusiasm and optimism of Sagittarius to help one another.
There is a New Moon in Sagittarius on November 30, opposite Jupiter in Gemini. This is a perfect time to kick off the holidays, as we will find ourselves optimistic, generous, and cheerful. Be aware that Jupiter can amplify responses, leading to overindulgence, overpromising, or being overly optimistic. This is usually not a problem because everyone is feeling happy, but if you need to monitor your consumption or expenditures, pause before acting. Use Mercury retrograde as a reminder to take a breath and reevaluate any big purchases or acts of generosity. Take time to be still and plan what you’d like to accomplish this month. There is abundant energy for success if we focus and are clear about our ambitions.
Read Your Weekly Horoscope For Your Sun & Rising Signs
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
You should feel extra energized this week. You'll have the vitality and inspiration to work on creative projects. You might be tempted to work alone in the name of expediency. However, collaborating with others will require patience, which will benefit you during Mercury retrograde. Also, don’t forget that your leadership skills are best utilized when inspiring and empowering others. Include others, even if it initially feels frustrating. Try the mantra: The more, the merrier!
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
Home and family are on the front burner this week. You might feel nostalgic for your childhood. It’s a good time to act on any projects around the home. Actively addressing maintenance issues or remodeling projects will make you feel more secure. Take a trip to the thrift store to add color or brighten your home. Take care of yourself in the process and refrain from overextending your resources. Nurture your loved ones, but don’t forget to nurture yourself too.
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
Do you have a writing or video project that would benefit from focused effort? This week offers you the energy and inspiration to complete a communication effort. The key and the challenge will be to quiet your mind so you can focus. Find a quiet corner in a library or retreat to your office, and set up a schedule to discipline yourself. Practice meditation techniques and stick to a physical exercise routine to stay centered and make the most of this increased energy. Take care not to argue with others; instead, direct your energy toward accomplishing your goals.
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
This week might find you dreaming of an entrepreneurial project to make more money. Or you might be ready to invest in yourself to advance your earning capabilities. This week favors any project that could bring in more resources. Be sure to orient your actions around what you desire, not what others think you should do. Refrain from impulse buying and watch your credit card expenditures. Your resources are a key focus this week; prioritize wise expenditures and money-making opportunities. Another way to use your money wisely is to focus on health — start the holiday season determined to stay healthy. Consider purchasing a punch card at a nearby yoga or Pilates studio.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Take charge of your life, but be careful not to overpower those around you as you pursue your dreams. You can assert yourself effectively — assertiveness is not aggression. Put action plans in place to advance your goals. You'll be more charismatic and attractive the more confidence you display. You can successfully pitch ideas to a boss, advocate for yourself, or stand up for what you believe in. Just don’t overdo it. Keep your ego in check. Be sure to exercise and expend your energy, or you might find yourself in unnecessary arguments and frustrations.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Take time to rest. Pay attention to your dreams at night and actively engage in daydreaming. Your imagination will be quite active. Use this time to connect with your inner most desires and create a plan to achieve your dreams. Observe any behavioral patterns that effect the way you assert yourself. Use this courageous time to adjust unconscious actions or inactions as you pursue your aspirations. You may prefer to work alone, but be sure to avoid distractions. What you uncover during this reflective period will be insightful and helpful in the near future.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Cooperate and collaborate with a team to achieve your goals. You may feel more inclined to lead rather than follow. Use your natural inclination for balance and fairness, coupled with your organizational skills, to benefit the whole group. Delegate tasks and demonstrate generosity to an inspire your team. Everyone has a role, and potential for growth under your leadership. Use this power wisely to prevent your schedule from becoming overwhelming, and ensure you leave time to devise innovative approaches.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
There is intrinsic value in what you contribute to your community. Are you motivated by personal aspirations, or are you pursuing something purely for external validation? You might seek acknowledgement and praise from others for a job well done but remember, praise from others can often feel shallow. What is truly matters is feeling pride and self-satisfaction in your work. It's a great time to refine your professional aspirations. Your substantial natural charisma can be leveraged to expand your business or professional presence through self-promotion.
Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)
You're feeling bolder than usual. Use this powerful time to expand your consciousness in meaningful ways. Study a new subject or learn a new skill to enhance your capabilities. You might feel restless and eager for an adventure, and travel could provide a great opportunity to explore and learn about the world around you. However, this restlessness may also cause you to become stubborn or assume you have all the answers. Channel this energy into personal growth and discovery. Restlessness and sleeplessness my also contribute to nervous energy, so practice grounding techniques to stay balanced.
Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)
Prepare for transformation and change, especially in your intimate relationships. You may feel compelled to explore deeper connections through vulnerability and open communication. Seek intimacy that is rooted in equality and respect rather than dominance or submission. Pay attention to the power dynamics in your relationships and strive for reciprocity. This is an excellent time for self-discovery and growth in the meaningful connections you nurture with loved ones.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)
Avoid acting impulsively when faced with challenges in your relationships. Instead, take an objective and composed approach to avoid escalating conflicts. Address each situation with the intent to create cooperative and creative solutions. Practice active listening and strive to be fair and balanced in your interactions. Take time to reflect on your impulses and consider whether they stem from outdated patterns or conditioning that no longer serve you. You have the power to evolve and grow into more constructive modes of relating.
Pisces (February 20 – March 21)
Focus on refining your daily routines and activities. Get organized and commit to a health-focused routine. Achieving physical well-being may involve improving systems in your home life. Stick to a schedule, stay consistent with healthy habits, and pay attention to your sleep patterns. Make sure to get plenty of exercise during this high-energy phase. The systems you establish now can provide a reliable foundation for the future. While you may feel drawn to help others, ensure your personal routines and well-being are solid first. Your example will serve as an inspiration to those around you.
