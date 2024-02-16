Pisces Compatibility: How Every Zodiac Works With This Water Sign
Your favorite dreamy Pisces may have their head in the clouds sometimes, but their hearts are typically in the right place. This water sign has big feelings and big ideas — both traits that are lovely in theory, but not always compatible with every sign in the zodiac. Where some may find a Pisces' emotions endearing, others may find them excessive. And while big ideas are inventive and exciting, some might want more direct follow-through on them. Either way, there's a good match for every astrological sign, and this is how Pisces compatibility adds up there.
Key Pisces Personality Traits
Pisces tend to be one of the more intuitive zodiac signs, leaning on that intuition to guide their relationships and overall morals. Their empathetic nature leads them to helping others before themselves, which is noble, but can be a blocker for them overall. Still, they'll ensure the needs of those around them are taken care of, often making them good caretakers in their friendships, relationships, and partnerships in general. One thing to remember, dear Pisces? Please don't let this inclination lead to martyrdom — that can cause a ton of resentment in any type of relationship.
Outside of their penchant for empathy, Pisces also lean on the more romantic side. They love noticing the little things like the shells on the beach, or the stars in the sky, and they especially love to share those moments with the people around them. They also love to share their dreams, thoughts, and ideologies with friends, partners, and strangers alike — and they love when others return the favor so they can expand their mindsets.
When it comes to romantic relationships specifically, a Pisces will value intimacy and partnership to the utmost degree. If someone isn't bringing that same energy to the relationship, it's likely that they just aren't compatible with a Pisces. And while a Pisces loves to nurture and take care of their romantic partners, they also don't want to be taken advantage of or neglected in that regard either. If you're with a Pisces, be sure to thank them for the little things they do, and see how you can return the favor. It's not that Pisces are tit-for-tat, but they don't want to exhaust their delicate emotional energy on someone who doesn't seem to feel the same way about them.
Zodiac Signs That Are Most Compatible With Pisces
It probably comes as no surprise that other water signs, Cancer and Scorpio, are likely the most compatible with Pisces. These signs all tend to understand each other's emotional and intellectual wants, needs, and desires. This allows the water signs to interact a little more freely with one another without having to learn how to lean into these proclivities. That being said, sometimes too much of the same can be too much. Big emotions on both sides can clash and lead to a little bit of chaos, but hopefully each person in the relationship can bring themselves back to center and work towards a solution together.
A Pisces would also be compatible with the earth signs of Taurus, Capricorn, and Virgo. These signs, though very different from a Pisces, bring a grounding mentality to the relationship. When a Pisces may go off on a tangent about all the things they want to do over the next year, an earth sign may be able to help them make (and enact) a plan to make those dreams a reality. Or, if an earth sign is getting too bogged down in the day-to-day mundane tasks of life, a Pisces can liven things up and remind them that the world is so much bigger than their to-do list.
Zodiac Signs That Are Least Compatible With Pisces
There are three signs that aren't particularly compatible with Pisces — Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius. When it comes to Geminis, this air sign's indecisiveness can clash with a Pisces. Where a Pisces wants to make clear (though at times, emotionally-driven) decisions, a Gemini may flip back and forth between their options. Geminis might not have the emotional vernacular to match a Pisces either, leaving them to potential lapses in communication and relatability.
When it comes to fire signs of Sagittarius and Leo, their fiery nature might not nurture a Pisces' emotional needs either. Though a Sagittarius and Pisces are both dreamier beings, a Sagittarius will likely come off too blunt for a Pisces at the end of the day. And Leos are often more invested in their own personal journey — not inherently bad when paired with the correct partner — that it could leave a Pisces feeling left out and lonely.
Pisces Compatibility With Every Zodiac Sign
Pisces and Aries:
Cupid's arrow doesn't seem to be aimed at this pair. The assertive (and sometimes stubborn) nature of an Aries doesn't match well with the more emotional needs of a Pisces. That doesn't mean it can never work out between these two signs — opposing viewpoints can bring balance at times in a yin-and-yang sort of way. As long as a Pisces and Aries can find a middle ground, they can ultimately compliment each other well.
Pisces and Taurus:
These two signs are definitely a good match for each other. Both Pisces and Taurus value true, intimate connections, leading them to a very romantic, loving partnership. Both signs want stability, and a Taurus does a great job at implementing that with a Pisces and all their big, dreamy ideas for their life together. Though a Taurus can also be stubborn at times, a Pisces will know how to coax them out of it.
Pisces and Gemini:
Pisces and Gemini don't seem to speak the same language most of the time. Geminis can be indecisive in a way that Pisces won't put up with. On the other hand, Pisces need more emotionally support than a Gemini can often offer given their laissez faire approach to life. If these two signs want to make it work, they will definitely need to dig into communicating clearly with one another.
Pisces and Cancer:
These wonderful water signs are ready to wade in the emotional tide pool together. Pisces and Cancer both feel everything deeply, and they're not afraid to shine a light on those emotions and dig into what they mean. This shared understanding allows them to communicate more freely, support each other, and show love more easily. That being said, beware not to wallow too much in the depths of your emotions — it can be hard to make your way out of that if you're unable to ground yourself.
Pisces and Leo:
Listen, Pisces and Leo are cut from very, very different clothes. In different factories. Potentially in different universes from one another. All joking aside, these two just aren't compatible, plain and simple. Where a Leo wants to be the center of attention and life of the party, a Pisces may prefer to be more laid back. Plus, Leo's need for that spotlight can lead to Pisces taking on too much of a burden in supporting and shining for them. That imbalance does not lead to a positive partnership to say the least. If these two really wanna make it work, they've got to find balance in how they show up for and with each other at home and otherwise.
Pisces and Virgo:
A Virgo can be very good for a Pisces in a partnership. As mentioned many times, a Pisces dreams big, but they don't always innately have the tools to make them happen. Virgos? They're doers, masters of making plans and lists and strategies to get things done. When paired together, there's nothing these two can't accomplish. Even when a Virgo is struggling to express their emotions as well, a Pisces can jump in and inspire them to dive into their feelings. Virgos, do note that your dry sense of humor could potentially hurt a Pisces' feelings.
Pisces and Libra:
Pisces and Libra love the prettier, finer things in life. Both of them want the world around them to be beautiful and balanced, making them extremely compatible. At times, their need for harmony could lead them to ignore problems and impede more solid judgment, but as long as they keep each other in check they should be alright. Plus, who doesn't want a little more peace and gentleness in their partnerships? Pisces, try not to be too emotionally intense with Libras so you don't throw them off. And Libras, don't let your indecision get in the way of your relational happiness.
Pisces and Scorpio:
The signs of Pisces and Scorpio are particularly passionate beings. Their intense feelings can be a lot for some, but when shared with each other are well-matched. Neither sign is afraid to dish on their desires, dreams, and otherwise because they inherently trust each other in a way they can't with everyone. That kind of intimacy is powerful in partnership, but both should be mindful of any boundaries the other sets. Understanding doesn't always mean readiness to talk about the tough topics, so go gently into that great, talkative night.
Pisces and Sagittarius:
While a Pisces and Sagittarius may seem similar in all their dreamy glory, at the end of the day...there's a reason opposites attract sometimes. While a Pisces needs someone to bring them down to earth, a Sagittarius often wants to fly off on their next big adventure. This can lead to a lack of intimacy, which is a major no-go for a Pisces. If these two are able to find a way to meet each other where they're at, they can have a really intense spiritual connection, though. grow together.
Pisces and Capricorn:
Much like the other earth signs in this list, Pisces and Capricorn can actually work very well together. Capricorns can bring that steadiness and stability that a Pisces actually craves to balance out their bigger feelings. However, Capricorns can be withholding emotionally at times, so a Pisces will definitely have to work a little harder to break down their walls and bring about that emotional intimacy they need as well. As long as Capricorns don't stick to their rise-and-grind mentality at all times and still make efforts to be present with their Pisces partner, things should be golden!
Pisces and Aquarius:
These two signs definitely get their signals crossed, making Pisces and Aquarius...less than compatible. Pisces needs more one-on-one time, needing that emotional intimacy and physical closeness, but an Aquarius is one of the single most independent signs in the zodiac. Both signs want the best for the world around them, so if they can harness that and get on the same page, it can be magnificent. However, at the end of the day, it just doesn't seem like this partnership has staying power.
Pisces and Pisces:
These two will see each other, and see each other so incredibly deeply. Just be careful not to get too caught up in your own emotional whirlwinds — it could cause absolute chaos.
