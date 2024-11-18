Your Horoscope This Week: Sagittarius Season Is Here!
It's officially the last week of Scorpio season — and it's been a tumultuous, disorienting and dramatic month to say the least. On a personal level, the challenge has been to remain grounded and balanced through the disruptions. We cannot ‘blame’ Scorpio, but must realize the planets reflect what is going on here on Earth. We can, however, choose the high road or the low road to learn our lessons — we have free will and can only control our actions and reactions to life’s events. As always, this horoscope column is written with the hopes that it inspires us to live our best lives, sharing kindness and compassion with ourselves and others.
Read on for your weekly horoscope for November 18 to 24 to understand what this week has to offer:
The most noteworthy event this week is Pluto moving into the fixed air sign of Aquarius on November 19. This heralds a new era as Pluto is a slow-moving planet, and it will stay in Aquarius until 2044. Aquarius at its best is a futuristic sign whose focus is of a humanitarian nature. Aquarius is highly intelligent, a bit unpredictable and unique in all ways. Aquarians do not like to be told what to do. They are open minded and tolerant for the most part but can be slow to change their minds once they determine they know all that needs to be known. Aquarians are known to love everyone; they are very community oriented. How Pluto will manifest its transformative energy in the sign of Aquarius will be nothing short of revolutionary. We may find unique solutions to the world’s problems that no one has thought of or even conceived of. We may realize we are all connected, and the new world order will reflect this realization.
On a personal level, Pluto in Aquarius can teach us to be open minded; to realize we can use our intellect to approach life in new ways and to be inclusive of others. Look at your own chart to see which house Aquarius rules to get a better understanding of the lessons you may learn during this 20-year period.
Another major shift this week occurs when the Sun moves into Sagittarius on November 21. This year, the Sun will remain in Sagittarius until December 22. Sagittarius is an optimistic archetype. This enthusiastic and energetic, mutable fire sign is socially oriented and seeks truth and understanding. While the Sun is in Sagittarius, we have the chance to broaden our comprehension of ourselves and our place in the world. Taking a wide viewpoint, we can be philosophical and hopeful. Higher education, learning and travel are also parts of Sagittarius’ world view. Natural teachers, Sagittarius loves to share knowledge. Other cultures and religions are fascinating and can be sources of learning. We also tend to over-do and over-consume while the Sun is in Sagittarius. While the jovial nature of Sagittarius is fun-loving, we can be overly confident, overly optimistic and blurt out what is on our minds without first thinking about how it is received.
Supporting our time with the Sun in Sagittarius, Jupiter, the planet that rules Sagittarius, is forming a sextile to Chiron, the healer and shaman of the Zodiac. Between November 18 – 28 we can feel uplifted and work toward freeing ourselves from negative or limiting beliefs or patterns. This time is best spent focused on personal growth, learning from a mentor or someone we admire and keeping an open mind. Releasing old wounds and insecurities will make room to experience more abundance and true healing. The effects can be long lasting; make the most of this 10-day transit.
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
Are you sabotaging your progress in life with negative self-talk? Do you feel blocked by insecurities but don’t quite know where they originate? You can identify what prevents you from being successful and happy and actually break free from what hinders you. Be honest. Delve into your psychology. Write in your journal. Julia Cameron wrote a book called The Artist’s Waywhere she describes a technique called Morning Pages to help unlock your inner knowing. This approach would be very helpful for you.
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
Identifying the impediment to your personal growth requires you to slow down, rejuvenate, and repair any frazzled nerve endings and to retreat into a safe and comforting space. This can be done in the sacred spaces of your home or in nature, where you commonly find reverence and inspiration. Take time to retreat to the places in your life where you feel secure and protected. You might also find yourself inspiring others or offering refuge to those who feel extra vulnerable. Offer assistance to those who need it.
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
Your community is a source of solace and provides a sense of belonging this week. This is a reciprocal arrangement; offer shelter to others and you will, in turn, feel support and protection. Use your strength and stability to encourage those around you. If you feel insecure that you don’t have what it takes to provide for others, dig deep. You are stronger than you think and whether you know it or not, others find you inspiring and admirable. While the obstacles appear daunting, your ingenuity and energy is indomitable. Pace yourself. You have what it takes to endure.
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
Your soft, sensitive side can find inspiration though music, poetry or art. Lean on your spiritual practices to boost your confidence. There might be opportunities in your profession that require you to step out of your comfort zone and tap into your natural leadership abilities. If you are required to lead a workshop, or give a presentation, use your mentors to give you courage and strength. It is likely that you will overcome any tendency to be shy if you take time to acknowledge what you know and muster up your bravery to shine.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
You might be doubting yourself and your worthiness. If you find yourself insecure about your capabilities, this is a good week to reflect on how far you have come. Boost your ego by recounting and reviewing your accomplishments. If you are unable to see clearly as you look back, confide in your community or loved ones. Take a trip down memory lane with those closest to you. Share pictures from your past or recount stories about occurrences that demonstrate your growth and evolution.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
There might be a tendency to dwell in the shadow this week. Do not let fear stand in the way of your growth or understanding of the predicament you might find yourself in. There are lessons to be learned, and this darkness can serve to transform yourself. You will not always feel so pessimistic and what you experience has the potential to give you a perspective that will help you withstand future hardships. It is a good idea to frequently remind yourself that you are strong and capable.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Relationships might be a sore spot but only if you have allowed them to become unbalanced. To achieve the equanimity you so desire, it is important to maintain your autonomy while allowing your partners to experience their own self-determination. It is possible for you both to be strong individuals and strong together. Lean into your spiritual practice to find solace as you strive for fairness and balance. If your relationships are healthy, use this time to enhance the connection. Date night, meet for lunch or take a break from work to walk in the park can be wonderfully enchanting and satisfying.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
You can achieve healing through holistic practices. The synergy between the mind and body promotes health; the body has a natural affinity for health. It is important to balance work, personal care, adequate sleep and deep connections with others. Strive to achieve stability through spiritual and physical activities, being of service to others and tending to personal relationships. Scorpios are natural healers. Setting aside the ego to help others is a great way to demonstrate this power.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
It is your time of year to shine. How can you use your creativity to heal any insecurities? Practice your art to gain confidence and then share what you know with others. Your tendency to be spontaneous can be infectious but can lead to chaos. If you are planning a party or celebration, start early and include others in the preparation. Delegate and share the responsibilities. A group effort can be even more fun. Include the kids and encourage self-expression. Spread joy and laughter as you connect with your inner child.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Connecting with your roots and focusing on your family is a path to healing and greater personal freedom. Focus on inner nurturing and connecting with the divine. Reflect on what home truly means to you. Is home a place or a feeling within your soul? How can you help others achieve peace of mind and nurture those who have had a turbulent upbringing or who have experienced wounds around home? You have an ability to see others’ emotional scars. Practice compassion and empathy as you devise ways to help others dissolve those scars.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)
Knowing yourself is the first step toward healing any childhood wounds of not being heard or acknowledged. Your thoughts are valuable. Your ability to find unique solutions are essential for the evolution of the planet. It is critical for you to express yourself clearly so that misunderstandings are minimized. Practice Non-Violent Communication, a profound method of communication developed by the humanistic psychologist, Marshall Rosenberg. Experiment with different forms of communication, keeping in mind that clarity is the goal.
Pisces (February 20 – March 21)
What do you truly value? Do you view your body as sacred? Are you focused on material possessions to define security? Your spiritual life is a pathway to understanding your core values. A connection to the divine is part of your wealth. Learning to create boundaries so that you can focus on what you value will lead you to contentment. Learn to say no, or not now. Stand up for yourself and develop your talents and unique perspective. Establish an inner sense of belonging to create your security. Material goods are fleeting. Your spiritual truth is everlasting.
