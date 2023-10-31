The Hoodwitch Explains How To Use Magic In Your Everyday Life
Magic exists in the everyday world — we just have to know how to use and access it. According to Bri Luna, owner of The Hoodwitch and author of Blood Sex Magic: Everyday Magic for the Modern Mystic, “It’s important to incorporate these practices into your life because it brings balance and excitement to the mundane.” The practices can also keep us grounded in all aspects of life, even if it sounds wild and whimsical. Luna said that “knowing that we have power to create the reality we want and knowing that we have to do the work to embrace our personal magic” is the key to this beautiful balance. Here are Luna's seven tips on how to embrace magic in your own life every single day.
7 Tips By Bri Luna (AKA The Hoodwitch) On How To Embrace Magic In Our Lives
Image via Natalie Bond/Pexels
Embrace gratitude.
Take time each day to focus on the things that you're most grateful for. Was it your cup of coffee? The way your partner looked at you? The shining sun? Think of the simple joys and pleasures in life.
Image via Cottonbro Studio/Pexels
Create personal rituals.
These should be routine practices that make you happy that bring your own sense of purpose into your life — like a morning or bedtime routine, making your coffee, and sharing it with your ancestor altar while lighting their candles.
Image via Bruno Cervera/Pexels
Being outside in nature.
Taking walks, gardening, feeding birds or animals in your backyard can better connect you with the earth. When you’re in tune with the world around you, what kind of magic can you tune into?
Image via Vlada Karpovich/Pexels
Surround yourself with beauty.
Decorate with intention! Use color and books that make you feel more magical. Put things that inspire you in your living and work space. Find some fresh flowers. Whatever you see beauty is what matters.
Image via Cottonbro Studio/Pexels
Integrate art and creativity.
You could start writing or journaling — creating stories is magical because it can help us connect with our imagination. You could paint or draw. You could even cook something special! Creating is a form of magic.
Image via Sora Shimazaki/Pexels
Set a beauty routine.
This can help enhance confidence can help you feel positive, present, and optimistic about yourself and what the day brings. Invest in your self care, and see what happens in return.
Image via Vlada Karpovich/Pexels
Be curious.
Explore new things. When you wake up and approach your day, find ways to learn, travel, and get out of your comfort zone. Expanding your mind through learning about different topics.
