Your Weekly Horoscope For December 1-8 Is Officially In — 3 Signs That Are In For A Dreamy Week
It's a busy week astrologicallywith December in full swing, and we can make progress on many fronts if we have the desire and will. With the Sun (representing our egos and personas) and Mercury (symbolizing our minds and communication) both in Sagittarius, we're feeling philosophical and open to broad perspectives. There is an eagerness to learn and expand our consciousness. However, be mindful of a tendency to be stubborn or act as if we have all the answers — no one appreciates a know-it-all. Practice active listening and choose your words carefully.
What's happening astrologically during the week of December 1-8, 2024?
The Sun opposes Jupiter until December 17, creating a tendency to procrastinate or overindulge. Don’t let these impulses overshadow the meaningful progress you can make, especially while Mercury forms a beneficial trine with Chiron, the wounded healer and shaman of the zodiac. This alignment supports deep psychological work and provides access to our inner psyche. Sudden revelations may occur. Writing in a journal can be enlightening, meeting with a therapist can accelerate healing, and an astrology reading may offer valuable insights into the blocks hindering your growth and how to overcome them. If you are willing to put in the effort, you’ll have ample opportunities for both joy and transformation this week.
Mars will join Mercuryin retrograde, from December 7 through February 24, 2025. During this retrograde period, we’ll benefit from slowing down, consciously practicing patience, and ensuring we get plenty of rest. For those prone to a short temper, it’s especially important to be self-aware. Sagittarius season often encourages bluntness, but fire signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) and air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) need to be particularly cautious with their words. Take the high road, avoid unnecessary confrontations, and remain kind and thoughtful. Don’t hesitate to stand up for yourself for others, as you might feel more courageous than usual. With both personal planets in retrograde, it is really important to plan ahead, review our work, exercise caution, be mindful, patient and have a sense of humor.
Finally, Venus forms a trine with Uranus, culminating on December 7. You might feel inspired to try something new, as your desires could push you to seek unique and exciting forms of stimulation, pleasure, and enjoyment. Creativity is heightened, allowing you to explore and express your artistic side in fresh ways. Experiment in the studio, garden, kitchen, or even the bedroom — this energy aligns perfectly with Sagittarius' adventurous spirit.
Read Your Weekly Horoscope For Your Sun & Rising Signs Here!
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
Now is your time to shine and share your wealth of life experience with the world around you, Aries. If you’re a teacher, you can effectively impart your knowledge and wisdom to your students. As a parent, the lessons you teach your kids will have a lasting impact. At work, you might record the perfect video or write a compelling proposal. Publishing or producing projects is favored this week. Let your imagination soar, and don’t hold back — your world may expand exponentially.
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
Feeling a lots of feelings right now, Taurus? It’s a little early, but this is a great week to write your holiday cards. You’ll feel inspired to connect with loved ones on a deep, meaningful level. Taking your time to write from the heart can spark healing. Connect with elders and be playful with children. Consider planning a yoga retreat or ski trip with family and friends. However you decide to embrace these big feelings, do whatever you can to nurture meaningful connections for yourself while you've got all this love swirling around.
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
You've got a lot of big ideas, and right now is such a good time to embrace them, no matter where you are — but especially at work. Collaboration within your career will amplify your creative energy. Brainstorming with others can help you refine ideas and find solutions. And while you're at it, take on leadership roles when possible — your natural communication skills will shine. However, don’t rush; take your time and double-check your work before submitting final projects. PS: Your intimate relationships will thrive as you engage in heart-to-heart conversations outside of work, too!
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
You’re likely to feel energized and ready to tackle a variety of tasks this week. It's definitely great to get into gear and lean into that energy, but don't neglect your softer, sensual side while you do so. Pay attention to your dreams — they’ll carry significant messages. Connect with your partner and be willing to be vulnerable to deepen your bond. If you’re single, focus on building a stronger relationship with yourself. Refine your self-care routine and ensure you’re nurturing your mind, body, and spirit equally. You can do it!
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Your words have power this week, and you’ll excel at advocating for causes you’re passionate about. Channel your energy toward creative goals or community projects — you’ll likely inspire those around you. If you don’t already have a community, seek one out. Consider joining a book club, cooking class, or art group to connect with like-minded individuals. It's the perfect time for you to harness all that excitability that colors your days.
Virgo (August 23 – September 21)
This week, focus on nurturing yourself and reflecting on the meaning of “home.” Is it simply a place, or something you hold in your heart? Explore questions about your lineage and how you were nurtured. Balance home and work life by setting plans to maintain harmony throughout the holidays. Create a magical, peaceful space by cleaning or decorating your home, and connect with loved ones, such as your mother or grandmother.
Libra (September 22 – October 22)
Your world is expanding, and growth opportunities abound. Conversations with others — whether neighbors, clerks, or friends — might shift your perspective. Make plans for a journey or enroll in a class to broaden your horizons. Deepen relationships with siblings through meaningful conversations, paving the way for a fulfilling connection. Just don't let indecision keep you from embracing this energy to the fullest!
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
It's a really, really good time to tackle your financial responsibilities this week, Scorpio. Meet with a financial planner to assess your resources and plan for future growth. Avoid impulsive spending if you receive unexpected windfalls. Stick to a holiday budget to avoid financial stress later. Communicate clearly with loved ones about your goals and balance your dreaming with realistic planning. This will go a long way!
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Nobody has to tell you this twice: you're fiery to the max, Sagittarius. Choose your words carefully and ensure you’re communicating with sensitivity, especially with loved ones. While your enthusiasm is contagious, it may overwhelm more sensitive individuals. Channel your energy into clear-cut projects or physical activities, like dancing or working out. You also wanna pay attention to your dreams — they may reveal valuable insights from your subconscious.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
While you're usually the more grounded, in-the-moment person, don't forget that your dreams hold important messages. Before bed, set the intention to remember them and prepare to record them upon waking. Jungian theory suggests every dream character represents a part of yourself — listen to these messages. Oh, and music can also help unlock your inner wisdom this week. Take time to enjoy or create music that uplifts your soul.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
You're typically pretty connected with your community, but acts of service will be deeply and especially fulfilling this week. Group activities are definitely highlighted for you right now — be sure share your knowledge and take on leadership roles in the appropriate settings when you can. Balance your external efforts with quiet contemplation and spiritual practice to stay grounded. Focus on what makes you feel safe and extend that to others in your community.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
This is a good week for you to take time to pause and set your intentions, Pisces. Clear communication is essential at work, so pay attention to how you express yourself (and maybe add an extra emoji or two to that Slack message), double-check and refine your projects before submission., and practice presentations to ensure success. And though work is a centerpiece of your week, be sure to balance your professional life with moments of quiet reflection, as these will inspire you and deepen your connection to the spiritual realm.
