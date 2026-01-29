Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Make salads delicious.

8 High-Protein Salad Toppers That Deliver the Ultimate Crunch

Colorful salad bowl with eggs, tuna, chickpeas, red cabbage, pickles, and onions.
Photo by Alesia Kozik
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 29, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

One of my goals this year — like a lot of people — is to eat a little healthier. Not in an all-or-nothing way, but in a realistic one that doesn’t make me dread mealtime. I want food that’s good for me and actually tastes good.

Because telling someone to “just eat more salads” isn’t exactly helpful if those salads are sad, soggy, or bland. There has to be a way to make them more satisfying, right?

After experimenting with different crunchy toppings and flavor boosters, I realized salads don’t have to feel like a compromise. With the right ingredients, they can actually be bold, zesty, and — dare I say — something you genuinely look forward to eating.

Try these delicious salad toppers for extra protein and flavor.

Crispy Chickpeas Or Lentils Seasoned With Smoky Spices

Roasted chickpeas in a bowl with lemon slices and spices on a table.

Crispy Chickpeas via Crowded Kitchen

Fried chickpeas — often called ceci fritti in Italian — are a popular, healthy, and irresistibly crunchy snack or salad topper. Made from canned or cooked chickpeas, they transform into a nutty, savory bite when pan-fried, deep-fried, or air-fried.

The best part? This protein-packed option doesn’t just taste good, it actually keeps you full. Thanks to their fiber-rich, nutrient-dense makeup, these crispy little legumes help curb cravings, so you won’t find yourself reaching for the snack pantry anytime soon after sprinkling them onto your salad.

Crispy Quinoa

Kale and quinoa salad in a bowl with gold forks.

Munching With Mariyah

Crispy quinoa adds a satisfying crunch to salads while boosting plant-based protein. Lightly toasted, it delivers nutty flavor, texture, and lasting fullness in every bite. Try it in this yummy Baked Kale Salad With Crispy Quinoa recipe from Munching With Mariyah.

Nut Crumble "Soil": Savory Granola Made With Walnuts + Seeds

Three glass jars filled with assorted granola on a light gray surface.

Completely Delicious

No salad is complete without nut crumbles, which add a salty kick and necessary crunch to your bowl. You can’t go wrong with these delicious options like Homemade Granola from Completely Delicious, which will keep you full long after you’ve had your last bite.

Smashed Sourdough: Irregular Shards Of Toasted Bread For A More Rustic, Handmade Feel

Two bowls of onion soup with croutons, bread, and a pepper grinder on a wooden board.

Photo by Sara Free

Sourdough has been all the rage lately, especially among celebrities like Taylor Swift, who makes it for all her friends. And why do they love it so much? Because it’s delicious! It also causes a smaller, slower blood sugar spike compared to regular bread due to its long fermentation. It has 8g of protein per slice too. If you want your salad to taste delicious and celebrity-approved, adding smashed sourdough on top is exactly what you need.

Parmesan Cheese Crisps

Lunchbox with sandwich, veggies, berries, crackers; Parmesan Crisps on cutting board.

Amazon

Nothing makes your greens taste better than a little cheese topping. That’s why people love Caesar salads so much. However, if you’re looking for something a little more unique, try adding some Parmesan cheese crisps to your meal for the perfect crunch.

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy coconut shrimp with lime, cilantro, and creamy dipping sauce on a wooden table.

The Original Dish

Want to upgrade your salad from basic to utterly divine? Adding shrimp to the mix is the best way to do just that. Last night, I filled my salad bowl with the Crispy Coconut Shrimp from The Original Dish with goat cheese, nuts, and crunchy chopped celery. Pretty sure it was one of the best salads I’ve ever made, not gonna lie, and it would be nothing without the star of the show: crispy shrimp.

Baked or Pan-Fried Tempeh

Two tacos with sweet potatoes, avocado, cabbage, and onions on a white plate.

Feel Good Foodie

Where are all my lovely vegetarians and vegans at? If you’re looking to incorporate protein into your salads, say no more. Tempeh is your new favorite topping. It’s a soy-based option that’s delicious and will add so much flavor to your salad bowl. When baked, it takes on a crispy texture that’s unbeatable. You can also lightly pan fry it like in this Tempeh Taco recipe from Feel Good Foodie.

Pistachios

Bulgur and lentil salad with herbs and pistachios in a bowl, garnished with a spoon.

Munching With Mariyah

Who in their right mind doesn’t love pistachios? They’re so rich in savory flavor that they’re nearly impossible to pass up. Mix it up with Munching With Mariyah's Herby Bulgar Salad with chopped pistachios, a delicious way to add flavor to your next salad bowl!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more new recipe ideas each month!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

healthy livinghealthy recipeshealthy-recipesrecipe ideassaladsalad recipesfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

eloise bridgerton phillip crane
TV

Why This 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Detail Is The Perfect Catalyst For Eloise's Love Story

finding her edge netflix cast
TV

Team Brayden Vs. Team Freddie: Meet The Cast Of Netflix's New Ice Skating Romance Show

best all-inclusive resorts in 2023
Travel

Don't Sleep On The 12 Best All-Inclusive Resorts!

Elegant kitchen with marble island, brass fixtures, four stools, and rustic decor.
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

Is the Open Floor Plan Over? Why the "Closed Kitchen" Is the Biggest Home Trend of 2026

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit