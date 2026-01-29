8 High-Protein Salad Toppers That Deliver the Ultimate Crunch

One of my goals this year — like a lot of people — is to eat a little healthier. Not in an all-or-nothing way, but in a realistic one that doesn’t make me dread mealtime. I want food that’s good for me and actually tastes good.

Because telling someone to “just eat more salads” isn’t exactly helpful if those salads are sad, soggy, or bland. There has to be a way to make them more satisfying, right?

After experimenting with different crunchy toppings and flavor boosters, I realized salads don’t have to feel like a compromise. With the right ingredients, they can actually be bold, zesty, and — dare I say — something you genuinely look forward to eating.

Try these delicious salad toppers for extra protein and flavor.

Crispy Chickpeas Or Lentils Seasoned With Smoky Spices Crispy Chickpeas via Crowded Kitchen Fried chickpeas — often called ceci fritti in Italian — are a popular, healthy, and irresistibly crunchy snack or salad topper. Made from canned or cooked chickpeas, they transform into a nutty, savory bite when pan-fried, deep-fried, or air-fried. The best part? This protein-packed option doesn’t just taste good, it actually keeps you full. Thanks to their fiber-rich, nutrient-dense makeup, these crispy little legumes help curb cravings, so you won’t find yourself reaching for the snack pantry anytime soon after sprinkling them onto your salad.

Crispy Quinoa Munching With Mariyah Crispy quinoa adds a satisfying crunch to salads while boosting plant-based protein. Lightly toasted, it delivers nutty flavor, texture, and lasting fullness in every bite. Try it in this yummy Baked Kale Salad With Crispy Quinoa recipe from Munching With Mariyah.

Nut Crumble "Soil": Savory Granola Made With Walnuts + Seeds Completely Delicious No salad is complete without nut crumbles, which add a salty kick and necessary crunch to your bowl. You can’t go wrong with these delicious options like Homemade Granola from Completely Delicious, which will keep you full long after you’ve had your last bite.

Smashed Sourdough: Irregular Shards Of Toasted Bread For A More Rustic, Handmade Feel Photo by Sara Free Sourdough has been all the rage lately, especially among celebrities like Taylor Swift, who makes it for all her friends. And why do they love it so much? Because it’s delicious! It also causes a smaller, slower blood sugar spike compared to regular bread due to its long fermentation. It has 8g of protein per slice too. If you want your salad to taste delicious and celebrity-approved, adding smashed sourdough on top is exactly what you need.

Parmesan Cheese Crisps Amazon Nothing makes your greens taste better than a little cheese topping. That’s why people love Caesar salads so much. However, if you’re looking for something a little more unique, try adding some Parmesan cheese crisps to your meal for the perfect crunch.

Crispy Shrimp The Original Dish Want to upgrade your salad from basic to utterly divine? Adding shrimp to the mix is the best way to do just that. Last night, I filled my salad bowl with the Crispy Coconut Shrimp from The Original Dish with goat cheese, nuts, and crunchy chopped celery. Pretty sure it was one of the best salads I’ve ever made, not gonna lie, and it would be nothing without the star of the show: crispy shrimp.

Baked or Pan-Fried Tempeh Feel Good Foodie Where are all my lovely vegetarians and vegans at? If you’re looking to incorporate protein into your salads, say no more. Tempeh is your new favorite topping. It’s a soy-based option that’s delicious and will add so much flavor to your salad bowl. When baked, it takes on a crispy texture that’s unbeatable. You can also lightly pan fry it like in this Tempeh Taco recipe from Feel Good Foodie.

Pistachios Munching With Mariyah Who in their right mind doesn’t love pistachios? They’re so rich in savory flavor that they’re nearly impossible to pass up. Mix it up with Munching With Mariyah's Herby Bulgar Salad with chopped pistachios, a delicious way to add flavor to your next salad bowl!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.