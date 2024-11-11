15 Filling Winter Salads That Count As Comfort Food
Salad isn't known as being a winter comfort food, but seasonal produce like persimmons, squash and pomegranate make *perfect* salad toppings this time of year. After indulging in holiday goodies for the last few weeks (months?), your body will be craving a nutrient-dense lunch or dinner this winter. Stay healthy and keep your immunity up by getting your veggie servings in for the day with these filling and delicious winter salads.
Quick and Easy Winter Salad Recipes We'll Be Making This Month
Harvest Cranberry, Persimmon and Burrata Salad
Half Baked Harvest
If you’ve never had a persimmon, get yourself to the farmers’ market and buy some this weekend. Kind of like an apple, they’re sweet and crisp and pair perfectly with creamy burrata (but let’s be real… what doesn’t pair perfectly with burrata?).
Warm Quinoa, Kale and Squash Salad With Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette
The Green Life
This salad features delicata squash, which is about to become your new favorite veggie. And you don’t need to peel it, which makes this salad a super convenient dinner tonight.
Herbed Kale Salad With Persimmon, Pomegranate and Maple-Cumin Dressing
The Bojourn Gourmet
If kale salad isn’t your jam, this recipe will change your mind. You can sub out the herbs for whatever you may have left over in your fridge to make this totally customizable.
Bourbon Roasted Pear Salad With Gorgonzola and Candied Walnuts
The Suburban Soapbox
This salad will make up for every disappointing salad you have ever ordered or eaten. Pears are roasted with bourbon and brown sugar and then tossed with leafy greens, blue cheese and sweet, crunchy candied walnuts for a perfect holiday salad.
Candied Hazelnut, Kale, Apple and Bacon Salad
Self Proclaimed Foodie
This salad is next-level with its mix of textures and flavors. On Sunday, mix the kale and apple with the dressing and you’ll have lunch ready for the entire week.
Harvest Salad With Pomegranate Allspice Dressing
The View from Great Island
This salad makes a beautiful accompaniment to heavier dishes. The pomegranate dressing is fresh and tangy and pairs perfectly with creamy gorgonzola and sweet acorn squash.
Winter Kale Salad With Almond Butter Dressing
In It 4 the Long Run
You only need six ingredients for this winter salad. It's easy enough to double or triple for a get-together and healthy enough to get all your veggies for the day.
Roasted Butternut Squash Fall Kale Salad
Emilie Eats
Who said salads have to be greens-based? Take advantage of the bounty of winter squash at the market this time of year and make this drool-worthy salad for dinner this week.
Baby Kale Salad With Oranges, Pomegranate and Maple-Tahini Dressing
Can You Stay for Dinner?
This salad packs a nutritional punch that can't be beat. It's delicious too!
Roasted Mushroom and Romaine Salad
Cookin' Canuck
Super-simple ingredients make this comfort salad a go-to for busy weeknights. The mushrooms are tossed with olive oil, rosemary and garlic and then roasted for an earthy bite. Get your vitamin B fix and a powerful antioxidant called selenium, which helps to support the immune system. (via Cookin' Canuck)
Sweet Potato Pomegranate Salad
Two Peas and Their Pod
You *need* to make this potato salad right now. You’ll give the summer barbecue favorite an even yummier upgrade with sweet potatoes, feta cheese and pomegranates.
Brussels Sprouts & Kale Salad With Apple, Gorgonzola + Candied Pecans
Ambitious Kitchen
The best part about kale salads is they get better the longer they sit in dressing. If you’re hosting a dinner party, this salad is the great starter for that very reason.
Brussels Sprout Salad With Butternut Squash, Pomegranate and “Fried” Goat Cheese
Coley Cooks
Brussels sprouts may have gotten a bad rap in the past, but they are the *it* veggie this winter. The goat cheese is rolled in bread crumbs and baked to make this salad feel extra special while still being ultra healthy.
Twelve Superfoods Salad
Averie Cooks
Winter reminds us of the hunting and gathering period that often occurs right before this time so our minds immediately thought of this superfoods salad. It has sunflower seeds, walnuts, edamame, kale, blueberries, grapes, olive oil and more in it, making it the perfect replenishing meal.
Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad With Rosemary Cider Vinaigrette
The Original Dish
Satisfy your taste bud's desire for something that fulls robust and earthy this fall. This is one of those yummy winter salad recipes that's going to give you a bit of caramelized and spicy flavor so you'll almost feel like you're not eating something that's on the healthier side.
Follow us on Pinterest for more healthy meal ideas!
This post has been updated.
- 15 Serious Salad Recipes to Start Your New Year's Resolutions ... ›
- 14 Salad Recipes That Let You Embrace the Flavors of Spring - Brit ... ›
- 15 Vegan Salad Recipes to Serve When It's Too Hot to Cook - Brit + ... ›
- Make Pinterest's Most Popular Whole30 Chicken and Avocado ... ›
- 22 Beet Salad Recipes That Will Satisfy at Any Dinner Party - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Incredible, Edible Egg Salad Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- 16 Winter Citrus Salad Recipes to Toss Up Now - Brit + Co ›
- 13 Yummy Spring Salad Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- 20 Persimmon Recipes to Try Out This Winter - Brit + Co ›
- Fennel Winter Salad Recipe — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 22 Beet Salad Recipes That Will Satisfy at Any Dinner Party - Brit + Co ›
- 10 Hearty Plant-Based Recipes to Satisfy Your Comfort Food Craving - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Vegan Salad Recipes to Serve When It’s Too Hot to Cook - Brit + Co ›
- Roasted Butternut Squash Salad Recipe — Easy Winter Meals - Brit + Co ›