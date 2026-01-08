The $15 Viral Costco Find Shoppers Call “The GOAT” Of Meal Prep

Buying groceries in bulk is a widely-known meal prep hack, but locking down exactly what to buy can be more of a mystery – especially if you're new to the game. As one of our absolute favorite destinations for bulk food finds, Costco is actually packed with so many meal prep hidden gems. We're talkin' yummy high-protein entrée hacks and low-carb side dishes. We scoured several Reddit threads on r/Costco that are buzzing with shopper favorites. These seven Costco meal prep products make eating healthy super easy and budget-friendly especially as the new year reset creeps in.

Scroll on to discover the 7 best Costco meal prep finds to add to your cart this year!

Costco PuraVida Fire Roasted Vegetable Melange Frozen veggies can be just as good as fresh ones, plus they take a lot of the prep work out of the equation if you're looking to add some color and nutrition to your prepped meals. One Reddit user said that this specific brand sold at Costco is "the absolute GOAT" when it comes to meal prep, citing that they reheat well. “Hands down the best frozen veggies anywhere," another shopper replied. "I also really like the different varieties they have.”

Costco Organic Tasty Bite Madras Lentils This box loaded with eight individual high-protein packs of heat-and-eat madras lentils and kidney beans was also mentioned as a Costco meal prep savior. They're super easy to heat up (only take 60 seconds) and throw over some rice or enjoy as a simple snack. A single pouch contains 11 grams of protein to help you reach your goals.

Costco Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Next up is Kirkland Signature's humble rotisserie chicken. You can truly do so much with a single chicken, making it a versatile high-protein meal prep option to snag on every Costco run. From loading wraps and sandwiches to using some as a salad topper or a straight-up snack, it's an easy way to add more protein to your meals. Plus, once you've eaten all the meat, you can use the carcass for homemade stock. One Reddit user said : “I buy a rotisserie chicken and the bag of kale salad and have that as lunch for 4-5 days.”

Costco WestEnd Cuisine Mediterranean Style Grilled Chicken Skewers The same person said these readymade skewers are “great for easy protein.” We love a high-protein find.

Costco Via Emilia Organic Riced Cauliflower Riced cauliflower makes a nice healthy alternative to regular rice if you're looking for low-carb meal prep options. For some meal prep inspo, one user shared their favorite method of enjoying it: “I buy this at Costco too for lunches. I take the package out of the freezer, microwave for 4 minutes, drain, and cook in a nonstick pan with olive oil and salt/pepper. It doesn’t taste like rice to me but replaces the texture, look of rice in my brain. Was doing low carb for a while and was finding ways to trick myself when I was new to it.”

Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Cage Free Peeled Hard-Boiled Eggs These pre-boiled and peeled eggs are perfect for a pick-me-up or as a high-protein addition to salads. Given that they're ready to eat and you don't have to spend all that time peeling away pesky shells, they're a must-try for Costco meal prep. One Costco shopper on Reddit said: “The best item IMO were the kirkland organic hard boiled and peeled eggs. They are in sealed packs of two for a total of 32 eggs. They were on sale for $8 with a regular price of $10. I would gladly pay even more to avoid the time boiling and peeling them myself. These were marked as being good for at least 10 weeks from purchase.”

Costco Jongga Sliced Napa Cabbage Kimchi Fermented foods are great to eat alongside any meal for the gut health benefits. Luckily, if you're trying to eat more of them, Costco has kimchi (and the like) in bulk. One shopper noted: ‘I love gut-health fermented foods like pickled veggies, kimchi, sauerkraut, pickled beets, olives, etc. I feel like foods get so plain when meal prepping, so I need some good acidity to give it a kick. They’re all nice too because they’re low cal.”

