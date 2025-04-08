9 Creative Ways To Transform Trader Joe’s Dips Into Full Meals

Trader Joe’s dips deserve more love. After all, they’ve got at least 20 different kinds of dips on deck every time I walk into the store! Because Trader Joe’s has such an array of dip options, they can actually be used in all sorts of ways beyond just dipping with a chip. After years of cooking easy meals for myself (and countless trips to TJ’s) I’ve found the tastiest ways to use their dips across different dishes to enhance texture, flavor, and nutrition.

Here are the 9 best ways to use Trader Joe’s dips in place of the expected chip combo!

Trader Joe’s 1. Use them as spreads for sandwiches or wraps. You can easily use Trader Joe’s dips as spreads to not only add flavor, but moisture to a that’s impeccable with a veggie wrap. I could truly eat the latter with a spoon straight from the container. You can easily use Trader Joe’s dips as spreads to not only add flavor, but moisture to a sandwich or wrap that might otherwise come off as dry. My favorite TJ’s dips to use as spreads include the Garlic Spread Dip , which is super yum on a turkey sandwich and the Buffalo Chicken Dip that’s impeccable with a veggie wrap. I could truly eat the latter with a spoon straight from the container.

Trader Joe’s 2. Use them as pasta sauces. Certain Trader Joe’s dips also work well in place of pasta sauce, or as an addition to bulk ‘em up if you only have half a jar left. You are the chef here – so you can really use any dip you want per your meal plans – but I think two of the most approachable ways to try TJ’s dips as pasta sauces are adding the Certain Trader Joe’s dips also work well in place of pasta sauce, or as an addition to bulk ‘em up if you only have half a jar left. You are the chef here – so you can really use any dip you want per your meal plans – but I think two of the most approachable ways to try TJ’s dips as pasta sauces are adding the Creamy Dreamy Hummus to a cold Mediterranean pasta salad (hello, added protein!) or stirring the Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto in with some plain ravioli or tortellini.

Trader Joe’s 3. Stir them into soups. Adding creamy dips like TJ’s Vegan Tzatziki Dip to certain soups can be such a fun way to add the desired texture you want, all while getting playful with the exact flavors. Any creamier dip can easily be stirred into your soup’s broth or you can top off your bowl with a heaping spoonful!

Trader Joe’s 4. Add them to baked potatoes. I need you to try this TJ’s dip hack as soon as possible. Topping a baked potato with either the Pimento Cheese Dip or the Everything And the Elote Greek Style Yogurt Dip in place of cheese or sour cream is insanely tasty – you won’t want to eat your ‘taters any other way.

Trader Joe’s 5. Use them as pizza sauces or toppings. Just like you spread them on sammies and wraps, certain Trader Joe’s dips meld well as pizza sauces or toppings. I’ve used their Reduced Guilt Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip as a ‘white’ sauce before, topping my pizza with mozzarella, artichokes, and olives for an insanely tasty meal. You could also top a Mediterranean flatbread with dollops of TJ’s Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus for a spicy flair!

Trader Joe’s 6. Turn them into salad dressings. Thinning out thicker Trader Joe’s dips with a bit of olive oil or vinegar is a super fun way to create unique salad dressings. I’ve tried this with TJ’s hummus before, though I imagine whipping something up using their new-ish Thinning out thicker Trader Joe’s dips with a bit of olive oil or vinegar is a super fun way to create unique salad dressings. I’ve tried this with TJ’s hummus before, though I imagine whipping something up using their new-ish Caesar Salad Dip would be great, too!

Trader Joe’s 7. Use them for stuffed mushrooms or peppers. Mixing thicker dips like the Mixing thicker dips like the Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with breadcrumbs and shredded cheese to use as a stuffing for mushrooms (or peppers!) before baking them has no business being that yummy.

Trader Joe’s 8. Use them as marinades. You can practically use any Trader Joe’s dip as a marinade for chicken, beef, fish, or veggies before grilling or baking them. Some standouts include their You can practically use any Trader Joe’s dip as a marinade for chicken, beef, fish, or veggies before grilling or baking them. Some standouts include their Chimichurri Sauce for steak and Zhoug Sauce for chicken!

Trader Joe’s 9. Add them as fillings for breads or pastries. Certain Trader Joe’s dips can also be baked into focaccia or sourdough loaves. I’ve never tried it myself, but I think the Pimento Cheese Dip could be stunning with something more savory. Their Sweet Cannoli Dip would be iconic in sweeter bakes like croissants or babka!

