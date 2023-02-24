The New American Girl Dolls Are Inspired By '90s Nostalgia
'90s babies, the time has come: we're now officially a part of a historical American Girl doll timeline. The company announced their newest historical girls, fraternal twins Isabel and Nicki Hoffman, on February 22 and Twitter went wild over the fact that the 1990s are now "historical" (although...they were almost 25 years ago).
The twins are giving us some major Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen vibes, and in addition to the dial-up computer and Pizza Hut dinner, the 18-inch doll collection is a treasure trove of details, looks, and toys from our childhoods (including the dolls' own American Girl magazine!). Let's take a little trip down memory lane with the American Girl '90s dolls.
Meet Isabel + Nicki from the American Girl Doll '90s Collection
Isabel™ & Nicki’s™ Ultimate Collection ($326): Isabel Hoffman™ Doll, Journal & Accessories ($151); Nicki Hoffman™ Doll, Journal & Accessories ($151); Isabel™ & Nicki's™ Pet Set ($34)
The American Girl dolls have everything from composition notebooks and overall dresses to flannels and chokers. If we flipped through our childhood scrapbooks, we could point out these exact details in our own lives!
Isabel™ & Nicki’s™ Bedroom Bundle ($641): Isabel™ & Nicki’s™ Computer & Desk Set ($145); Isabel’s™ Floral Dreams Pajamas ($34); Nicki’s™ Skater Dreams Sleep Shirt ($28); Isabel’s™ Bed & Floral Dreams Bedding Set ($150); Nicki’s™ Bed & Animal-Print Bedding Set ($150); Isabel’s™ Bedroom Accessories ($50); Nicki’s™ Bedroom Accessories($50)
Reversible bedspreads, funky pillows, and animal slippers? Cute bedroom accessories and inflatable chairs? Their own dial-up computer? These girls are living our childhood dream.
Pizza Hut® BOOK IT!™ Set ($32)
We'd eat pizza everyday if we could, and we're certain those childhood trips to Pizza Hut is where our love for the cheesy dish began.
Isabel™ & Nicki’s™ Sports Bundle ($255): Isabel™ & Nicki's™ 2-in-1 Tennis Court & Skate Spot ($175); Isabel’s™ Tennis Outfit ($40); Nicki’s™ Skateboarding Outfit ($40)
Whether you dreamed of skateboarding around town or you played tons of tennis à la Break Point, you don't have to pick when you have a 2-in-1 tennis court and skating rink.
What do you think of this new American Girl doll collection? More importantly, what do you think about the fact that the '90s were almost 25 years ago?! Whew. Let us know on Twitter.
