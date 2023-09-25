These Tasty 'Stranger Things' Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Pints Will Transport You To The Upside Down
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Though queuing up Stranger Things can bring you *pretty close* to the town of Hawkins, the Netflix series has crafted a whole new way to immerse yourself in the Upside Down: a lineup of seven different ice cream pints, all inspired by the episodes, themes, and characters of the hit TV show. Namely titled ‘Scoops Ahoy,’ the offerings, made in collaboration with Walmart, range from fruity to chocolatey – so there’s definitely a flavor for every kind of fan out there.
What’s more is you can make your Scoops Ahoy ice cream even tastier by snacking alongside Netflix’s viewing guide that transports you through the ultimate pint pairings. Get a mouthful of Erica’s favorite, the USS Butterscotch, or lean into Eleven’s go-to waffle treat with Triple Decker Extravaganza as you tune in. While some flavors are sold our, they should be restocked intermittently, so keep an eye out for the one you want! Here are all the flavors!
USS Butterscotch
This flavor delivers on all things butterscotch. The base is also joined by swirls of sweet caramel to craft a bite *so* succulent, but also *so* addictive. Go all out in true Stranger Things fashion and build a whole sundae with this pint – full of bananas, cherries, chocolate candy, and syrup!
Triple Decker Extravaganza
This Stranger Things ice cream pint draws inspiration from Hopper and Eleven's favorite snack – waffles! Each scoop is packed with vanilla and butter ice cream, maple-y ribbons, chocolate peanut butter candy, and waffle bites.
The Void
Black vanilla ice cream forms The Void flavor. It's scarily sweet, as the pint is covered in strawberry ribbons and decadent vanilla cream cookie pieces. Each spoonful you take will take an unexpected turn, just like the show's plot!
Cinnamon Bun Bytes
This pick is like cinnamon rolls in an ice cream flavor. Its name is a playful poke at the Stranger Things character, Dustin (AKA "Dusty Bun"), swirling in cinnamon cream cheese throughout the already cinnamon-y ice cream base. It even has some cinnamon roll dough packed in!
Chocolate Pudding
Chocolate lovers, listen up. This chocolate ice cream is tangled with chocolate fudge swirls, and sweet vanilla wafer cookies to bring you a dessert-worthy treat. Netflix recommends snacking on it while watching Season 1, Episode 4 or Season 1, Episode 8 of Stranger Things.
Mint Flare
Mint Flare recalls the multicolored string lights that Joyce uses to communicate with Will, also making a reference to the first season's main villain, the Mind Flayer. You'll dig your spoon into some mint ice cream that's dotted with rainbow confetti particles and mind-blowing chocolate chunks.
Pineapple Upside Down
A direct shoutout to the Upside Down, this pineapple-y flavor boasts chunks of pound cake and salted caramel swirls that emulate pineapple upside down cake. Pair it with Season 4, Episode 2 for a fun treat!
Images via Netflix.
