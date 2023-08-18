David Harbour Says The End Of 'Stranger Things 5' Is "Very Moving"
I didn't watch Stranger Thingswhen it first premiered because I convinced myself I wouldn't like it. I have never been more wrong. The story — which revolves around a small town in Indiana, a group of outcasts, popular kids, and parents brought together by tragedy, and a monstrous alternate dimension — launched into the cultural zeitgeist in November of 2016. Television (and streaming services) have never been the same.
The characters within the show (Millie Bobby Brown's powerful Eleven, Joe Keery's goofy-yet-sincere Steve, David Harbour's protective Jim) are so complex and engaging that it makes Stranger Things one of the best TV shows of the 2010s and 2020s. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and after the cultural moment that was Stranger Things 4 (FYI, I'm still listening to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill"), the hit series is coming to a close. Here's everything we know about Stranger Things 5.
Is there Stranger Things season 5?
Yes, there will be a Stranger Things 5! In February 2022, brothers, writers, and creators Matt and Ross announced both the date of season four, and that season five would be the last installment.
"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," they say in the statement. "We hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down."
What happens in Stranger Things 5?
In an interview with Happy Sad Confused 's Josh Horowitz, David Harbour says that the Duffers “continue to outdo themselves.”
“I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way," he continues. "I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike; they’re going to pay them off in big ways because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years.”
Even though David keeps his lips sealed when it comes to plot details, he does promise that the series' end is "very, very moving."
Other members of the ST team have also offered a glimpse at what we can expect. “Will really takes center stage again in [Stranger Things 5],” Ross Duffer tells Variety. The first season, which kicked off with Will (Noah Schnapp) being abducted, will wrap up where it started.
After years of speculation from fans, Noah confirmed that Will is gay in July of 2022— a decision that impacted his own life as he publicly came out on TikTok in January 2023.
"I think the way I act in Season 5, honestly, might be a little different," Noah says in the same Variety interview. "I will be fully aware of who I am. Knowing all of that about myself and being able to invest that in my character, I’m honestly just excited.”
“This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together," Ross continues. "Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man.”
When is Stranger Things 5 coming out?
Production was supposed to begin this summer, but because of the writers' strike (and the subsequent SAG-AFTRA actors' strike), Stranger Things 5 was delayed. Now, we're hoping to see it in late 2024 or early 2025.
Who is the new character in Stranger Things 5?
Linda Hamilton (The Terminator, Children of the Corn) is joining the final season. We don't know what kind of role she'll be playing, but we do know she loves Stranger Things as much as we do.
“I don’t know how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time,” she said in a video announcement at Netflix's Tudumevent. “I’m gonna work on that.”
We're also expecting to see Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Sadie Sink as Max, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Priah Ferguson as Erica, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Maya Hawke as Robin, Joe Keery as Steve, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, and Winona Ryder as Joyce. Whew.
Is Millie Bobby Brown done with Stranger Things?
Millie Bobby Brown is returning as Eleven, but she said in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily that she's looking forward to the next chapter of life. Now 19, she started the series when she was 11 years old. “It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” she says. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”
Other members of the cast have also expressed their thoughts on the show's end.
“It’s interesting to constantly just be reminded how much people have resonated with it," Gaten Matarrazzo said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It’s something that’s so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I’ve had over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It’s the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life.”
Even if Finn Wolfhard, isn't quite ready for the show to end, he knows it's time. "If Stranger Things went on any longer than five, I would say it would be ridiculous,” Wolfhard told Uproxx. “I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn’t even know if we’d do two. So we’re happy that people still are around and want to watch it.”
Is there a Stranger Things spinoff coming?
"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things," the Duffers say in their statement announcing the end of the series. "New mysteries, new adventures new unexpected heroes."
In addition to the Stranger Things: The First Shadowstage play in London, we're also getting a live-action spinoff via Netflix. No one knows what the spinoff is about — except for Finn Wolfhard, who happened to guess it!
