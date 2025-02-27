Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

psychological thriller books
Books

13 Gripping Psychological Thriller Books With Twists That Make You Question Everything​

outdated hairstyles 2025
Hair

10 "Outdated" Hairstyles That Aren’t Doing You Any Favors In 2025

ellen pompeo at the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City
Celebrity News

Whoa, Ellen Pompeo Just Spilled On "Brutal" Body Image During 'Grey's Anatomy'

"outdated" relationship rules
Relationships & Family

10 "Outdated" Relationship Rules You Should Ditch (But You're Probably Still Doing)

is travis kelce retiring
Celebrity News

Travis Kelce Finally Just Answered Those Retirement Rumors

ruby franke documentary
TV

Hulu Takes On "Highly Controversial" Ruby Franke Case With New Docuseries

new movies march 2025
Entertainment

12 New Movies Coming In March You Don't Want To Miss

new tv shows march 2025
Entertainment

The 11 Most-Anticipated TV Shows Coming In March

worst netflix shows 13 reasons why
Entertainment

The 8 Worst Netflix Shows With Horrible Rotten Tomatoes Scores: "Can't Name One Good Thing."

​Trader Joe's Road Trip Snacks
Food News & Menu Updates

13 Trader Joe’s Snacks That Are “Perfect” For A Road Trip

Dunkin’ Non-Dairy Milk Update
Food News & Menu Updates

Dunkin’ Just Made An “Epic” Change To Their Menu Prices!

angela bassett in zero day netflix
Entertainment

5 Reasons 'Zero Day' Should Be Your Next Netflix Watch

​McDonald’s Egg McMuffin
Food News & Menu Updates

McDonald’s Is Selling $1 Egg McMuffins Despite Insanely Expensive Egg Prices

glen powell and nina dobrev relationship details
Celebrity News

Wait, Glen Powell Dated Nina Dobrev?!

michelle trachtenberg
Celebrity News

'Gossip Girl' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passed Away At Age 39

"It's 7 in the morning!"

This "Insane" 13-Ingredient Starbucks Drink Is Every Barista’s Worst Nightmare

Crazy Starbucks Order
Erik Mclean / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 27, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

During my time as a Starbucks barista, I thought I had seen it all – snarky customers, massive spills – but this one truly takes the cake. In a recent Reddit thread, a barista shared an absolutely diabolical coffee order their cafe received, and the most accurate way I can describe the drink is, well, undrinkable.

Many Starbucks customers request customizations to their beverages, but this insane sip was customized to the point of chaos – and it sent the worker into a (pretty hilarious) spiral.

Scroll on for the Starbucks drink that’s going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Starbucks Cold Brew

Starbucks

Nothing quite prepares you for the mayhem that unfolds before 7 a.m. as a Starbucks barista, no matter what customers order. But when a drink with 13 customizations comes through, it’s downright frustrating.

Crazy Starbucks Order

Reddit

This barista’s morning task was to make a single Caramel Crunch Frappuccino made in a venti size with (big breath) a caramel-lined cup, a double shot of espresso, 5 pumps of vanilla syrup, 3 pumps of caramel syrup, 3 pumps of dark caramel syrup, 5 pumps of white mocha sauce, 5 scoops of vanilla bean powder, almond milk, double-blended, light whip, extra caramel drizzle, extra cookie crumble toppings, and extra caramel crunch toppings. Whew, that’s a mouthful.

Starbucks Latte

Starbucks

They shared the monstrous drink on r/Starbucks and vented with frustration:

“...She must have a stomach of steel bc she orders this every morning. I sigh every time I pull this sticker there is no reason that a sticker should be taking up [a] majority of the cup, and MINUTES of my time on bar. I can't help but judge people when they drink nasty stuff like this every day but hey you’re here for a good time not a long time right? 😅”

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew

Starbucks

Many more baristas and Starbucks fans hopped in on the discourse, sharing the same annoyance.

“My teeth hurt just looking at that,” one person wrote.

“How is that even orderable like that? That’s crazy!” another person commented. “That should not be allowed.”

“This would instantly obliterate a Victorian child,” one more person said.

Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks

There are so many things wrong with this drink order. From a barista perspective, making a beverage with that many customizations takes up a lot of precious time behind the coffee bar, especially during a morning “rush” period – which typically starts at 7 a.m. Not to mention, it can disturb the drink-making process when there are other customers to take care of.

Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks

Secondly, it cannot be healthy at all. In fact, one Redditor did their own research and concluded that the Frappuccino measured up to have around 1040 to 1100 calories, 26 grams of fat, and 208 grams of sugar. Knowing the customer orders this drink every morning is just crazy. Yikes!

Next time you request a customization to your Starbucks drink, just know your request for extra cold foam or a sprinkle of cinnamon doesn't get worse than this.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks news + menu updates!

food newsstarbucksstarbucks newsdrink hackscoffeefood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

michelle trachtenberg
Celebrity News

'Gossip Girl' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Passed Away At Age 39

Anthropologie Spring Decor
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

17 “Stunning” Anthropologie Spring Decor Pieces For Every Room In Your House

anti-aging skincare routine
Skincare

This Anti-Aging Skincare Routine Is A Must For Your 40s, 50s, & 60s!

harry potter cast john lithgow dumbledore
Entertainment

This Major Actor Just Confirmed They're Starring In The 'Harry Potter' TV Show