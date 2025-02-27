This "Insane" 13-Ingredient Starbucks Drink Is Every Barista’s Worst Nightmare

During my time as a Starbucks barista, I thought I had seen it all – snarky customers, massive spills – but this one truly takes the cake. In a recent Reddit thread, a barista shared an absolutely diabolical coffee order their cafe received, and the most accurate way I can describe the drink is, well, undrinkable.

Many Starbucks customers request customizations to their beverages, but this insane sip was customized to the point of chaos – and it sent the worker into a (pretty hilarious) spiral.

Scroll on for the Starbucks drink that’s going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Starbucks Nothing quite prepares you for the mayhem that unfolds before 7 a.m. as a Starbucks barista, no matter what customers order. But when a drink with 13 customizations comes through, it’s downright frustrating.



Reddit This barista’s morning task was to make a single Caramel Crunch Frappuccino made in a venti size with (big breath) a caramel-lined cup, a double shot of espresso, 5 pumps of vanilla syrup, 3 pumps of caramel syrup, 3 pumps of dark caramel syrup, 5 pumps of white mocha sauce, 5 scoops of vanilla bean powder, almond milk, double-blended, light whip, extra caramel drizzle, extra cookie crumble toppings, and extra caramel crunch toppings. Whew, that’s a mouthful.

Starbucks They shared the monstrous drink on r/Starbucks and vented with frustration: “...She must have a stomach of steel bc she orders this every morning. I sigh every time I pull this sticker there is no reason that a sticker should be taking up [a] majority of the cup, and MINUTES of my time on bar. I can't help but judge people when they drink nasty stuff like this every day but hey you’re here for a good time not a long time right? 😅”

Starbucks Many more baristas and Starbucks fans hopped in on the discourse, sharing the same annoyance. “My teeth hurt just looking at that,” one person wrote. “How is that even orderable like that? That’s crazy!” another person commented. “That should not be allowed.” “This would instantly obliterate a Victorian child,” one more person said.

Starbucks There are so many things wrong with this drink order. From a barista perspective, making a beverage with that many customizations takes up a lot of precious time behind the coffee bar, especially during a morning “rush” period – which typically starts at 7 a.m. Not to mention, it can disturb the drink-making process when there are other customers to take care of.



Starbucks Secondly, it cannot be healthy at all. In fact, one Redditor did their own research and concluded that the Frappuccino measured up to have around 1040 to 1100 calories, 26 grams of fat, and 208 grams of sugar. Knowing the customer orders this drink every morning is just crazy. Yikes! Next time you request a customization to your Starbucks drink, just know your request for extra cold foam or a sprinkle of cinnamon doesn't get worse than this.

