As we dive into gifting season, I’d argue that gifting something old can oftentimes be a lot better than gifting something new. Sure, that Black Friday deal is gonna help you save some money on a brand-new gaming set for him – but you can reserve heaps more once you step foot in a thrift store.

Discover 10 new ways to incorporate thrifted gift ideas into your holiday haul this year!

Any thrift store near you is going to have a very unique selection of items that can actually be flipped (or, in some cases, given as-is) to make ahh-mazing gifts. You’ll be surprised at each item’s uniqueness and the ease of each project.

Tips For Finding Thrifted Gift Ideas Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS I’d say keeping an open mind about your potential finds before venturing off to your local secondhand store is super important for executing these thrifted gift ideas. If you’re shopping for a candle holder to gift with something too specific in mind, you may find yourself in an endless and unsuccessful search for the “perfect” piece. Instead, be open to combing through the knick-knack shelves and clothing racks – you never know what you may find! Use the 10 thrifted gift ideas ahead to directly guide your gift-making journey, or let each one inspire you to find your own gift!

Roman Odintsov / PEXELS 1. Use thrifted jars to put homemade jam, spice mixes, or snacks in. Mason jars and other kitchen-y vessels are some of the most common items at the thrift. Pick up several this season, clean them off, then use them for holding homemade food goods to gift! You could even use some to put plant cuttings in.

Anna Shvets / PEXELS 2. Fill up thrifted vessels like mugs, vases, and bowls to pour candles in. Making your own candles is actually super easy once you have the materials. Just melt some candle wax with some (or no) fragrance over a fixed wick that you've placed in a thrifted container. Everyone loves a cozy lil' candle!

Yaroslav Shuraev / PEXELS 3. Thrift and gift a pre-loved jewelry box alongside a new or handcrafted jewelry piece. This thrifted gift idea will really impress, especially if you're able to find a unique jewelry box, or one in your giftee's personal style. As far as jewelry goes, you could make your own beaded necklace or earring set, or check out our favorite statement earrings for inspiration.

Bon Bons Studio / PEXELS 4. Add matches and a striker to a small vessel for a unique match holder. A box of 300 matches goes for about $10 online, and a dozen striker stickers are about $6. Get the most out of your dollar by thrifting a ton of small vessels (like a shot glass or shallow teacup dish), adding the matches and strikers to them, then gifting out multiple to friends and coworkers.

Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS 5. Thrift a velvet garment to cut into strips for handmade bows. You can transform a $2 shirt into countless bows )for making hair clips and/or gift toppers) by following a simple bow-making tutorial. Sometimes you can even find unused gift bags and boxes in between the aisles to save on wrapping.

Laura James / PEXELS 6. Thrift cookie tins for all the holiday treats you’ll make (and gift) this season. Cookie tins and food storage containers are always hiding out at the thrift store. Snag a few and wash them thoroughly before stuffing them full of sweet treats (I always go with puppy chow/muddy buddies) to share! You can also use cookie tins and plastic containers as complete gift wrapping for anything small.

Valerie Voila / PEXELS 7. Find some candlestick holders or candelabras, clean them off, then gift them with a few candlesticks. 'Tis the era of candlesticks. Candelabras are hot right now, and you're bound to find some on the thrift store shelves. Add them to cart, clean them off, then gift them with a pair of candlesticks tied with a ribbon bow for a cute touch.

Disha Sheta / PEXELS 8. Thrift a picture frame and use it to hold a collage, a painting, or a photo that’s special to the recipient. It's not hard to find old picture frames or prints that are still intact. Framing a photo you have of a favorite memory with your gift recipient or a place they love could really hit home and win their heart over! This example with pressed leaves and flowers is adorable, too.

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS 9. If your giftee is a fashionista, scour the thrift store racks for some cool and unique pre-loved garments. You could even package a few as a ‘style bundle.’ Bonus points if they’re winter-friendly! Just make sure you give everything a good wash before gifting them.



Timur Weber / PEXELS 10. Use thrifted bottles to put homemade infused liquors in. Just add any flavor combination you’d like (lemon + vodka, jalapeño + tequila, candy cane + vodka, coffee grounds + vodka) to some clean, thrifted, and airtight glass bottles – the more elegant the better – and let it steep for up to a month for a single-batch spirit.

