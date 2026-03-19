As someone with a newly minted pixie cut, the days I don't opt to wash my hair have become way more obvious than when I had longer locks. Don't get me wrong: the cut is cute, but the oil is not. Since everyday washing is simply not in the cards for me (I find daily washes dry out my scalp and strands a ton), dry shampoo has become a huge part of my routine since The Big Chop.

I'm definitely not new to dry shampoo—I used it religiously in my volleyball-playing teenage years, but as I've grown older, my hair routine has changed and I've realized there are three major facets that make a dry shampoo a reliable dry shampoo:

It must be easy and quick to use. It must not leave behind any white cast. It must not "pill" off my scalp.

Nice fragrances and volumizing properties are an added bonus. Luckily, these four dry shampoos check off every box and more.

After years of testing and scouring shopper reviews, these are the 4 best dry shampoos worth adding to your routine in 2026. My curation includes picks for every hair type and application preference.

Ulta Briogeo Style + Treat Dry Shampoo Puff This dry shampoo formula is so lightweight, it's nearly undetectable. I especially love its unique puff applicator. It helps me control just how much product is going onto my scalp and roots, delivering a more minimal application. I prefer this as less is definitely more when it comes to dry shampoo. When I pat and rub it into my dirty hair, I notice it actually absorbs excess oil without buildup. Its puff format is also very nice to have when I'm traveling as opposed to a big spray bottle. The product is compact, fitting easily into my toiletry bag for when I'm away.

Fat and the Moon Fat and the Moon Lavender & Cocoa Dry Shampoo Remember my note about fragrance being an added bonus? It's only one of the reasons I adore this all-natural dry shampoo. Its blend of cocoa powder and lavender oil create a delicious aroma, which I find particularly enjoyable when I'm refreshing dirty hair that hasn't seen the shower in three to four days (don't judge). Like the previous product, this one is non-aerosol, tackling oil with arrowroot starch and clay. The lightweight aluminum tube it comes in has a small pan that you can take a fluffy brush to for application, though I prefer to shake the product directly onto my scalp's oiliest spots and rub it in. What's more is the cocoa powder works in a bit of tint, so my hair looks fuller and more voluminous. Chef's kiss.

Walmart COLAB Workout Formula Dry Shampoo When I'm not writing about my favorite beauty products or all the Trader Joe's newness, I'm usually in a hot yoga studio getting my sweat on. Since the classes I attend are typically around 95 degrees, I don't sweat casually—I walk out of there looking like I just hopped out of the shower. That's why I knew I had to test this dry shampoo that's specially formulated for a post-workout hair refresh. I was initially skeptical about its performance since the product is so affordable ($6 at Walmart, BTW), but after letting my locks dry out a bit, I was shocked at how quickly it tackled my scalp oil and excess sweat. It gave me the same fresh feeling I'd have if I'd actually showered. Alongside its oil-absorbing capabilities, I quite enjoy that it comes with a cooling effect to calm my sweaty scalp after class. A true hidden gem, if you ask me.

Target Odele Dry Shampoo Powder Odele's hair products don't disappoint, and with this dry shampoo, it doesn't matter whether I actually showered or not. Compared to the other formulas I've tried over the years, I find that this one's powder is extremely fine, which really makes a difference after application—it means I'm not obsessively checking for white spots on my head from not rubbing the formula in well enough. Another thing I adore about this pick is its gender-neutral fragrance that deposits noticeable freshness with notes of cucumber, ylang ylang, and oak moss.

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