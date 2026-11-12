Walmart just dropped its early Black Friday deals, and my cart is already filling up. There’s cookware and small appliances for the foodie in your life (or your own kitchen), cozy winter fashion at seriously affordable prices, travel accessories you won’t want to leave home without, and plenty more. Here are our favorite deals to shop right now, so you can finish your holiday shopping early.

Scroll for the best Walmart Black Friday deals!

Walmart Travelhouse 4 Piece Hardshell Luggage Set ($89, Was: $189) Say hello to your new favorite travel companion! This stunning 4-piece hardshell set — complete with smooth spinner wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and a gorgeous dark green finish — makes packing for weekend getaways and extended trips a total breeze.

Walmart Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer ($129, Was: $250) Whip up holiday cookies, artisan breads, and fluffy frostings like an absolute pro! Powered by a beefy 500-watt motor with 12 speeds and a spacious 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, this gorgeous red mixer delivers serious style and heavy-duty performance to your countertop without breaking a sweat.

Walmart Beats by Dr. Dre Solo4 On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($69, Was: $200) Soundtrack your day in style: Whether you're deep into a focus work session or commuting in style, these sleek wireless headphones deliver immersive spatial audio and a whopping 50 hours of battery life. Plus, the UltraPlush ear cushions mean you can wear them all day long without missing a beat.

Walmart Ninja Crispi Glass Air Fryer 4-Qt ($89, Was: $139) Meet the compact air fryer of your dreams. This all-in-one system features non-toxic glass containers that go straight from cooking to storing, packing full-sized air fryer power into a sleek design that won't clutter your kitchen counters.

Walmart Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee and Espresso Maker ($69, Was: $119) Café vibes at home: Bring your favorite coffeehouse drinks straight to your kitchen counter. This vibrant, space-saving machine brews everything from rich espressos to full-sized cups with a single touch.

Walmart Ninja Professional Plus Select Series, 1400PW, 72 oz Blender ($49, Was: $89) From morning smoothies to weekend margaritas, this powerhouse 1200-watt blender features a family-sized 72-ounce pitcher and total crushing technology that blends whole fruits and veggies with absolute ease.

Walmart SORMAG Bed Pillows, 2-Pack ($18, Was: $119) Ready to give your bedroom a boutique hotel refresh? These adaptive support bed pillows combine cloud-like fluffiness with cooling, breathable comfort so you can finally catch those sweet Zzzs, no matter what your sleeping style is.

Walmart Astercook 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set ($33, Was: $200) Slice and dice like a pro: Elevate your culinary game with this gorgeous 15-piece knife set. Crafted from durable high-carbon stainless steel with a sleek black finish, it even features a built-in sharpener right in the block to keep your blades in tip-top shape.

Walmart Gourmia 6 Qt Manual Slow Cooker ($15, Was: $50) Set it and forget it: Family dinner just got infinitely easier. With a generous 6-quart capacity and simple manual controls, this slow cooker is your secret weapon for stress-free weeknight meals, cozy soups, and weekend entertaining.

Walmart No Boundaries Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt ($8, Was: $12) Wrapped in a super-soft cotton blend, this oversized fleece sweatshirt is the ultimate throw-on-and-go piece for WFH days, coffee runs, and lazy weekend lounging

Walmart Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Hair Styling Tool & Air Glosser ($108, Was: $180) Bouncy blowouts, zero heat damage: Say goodbye to frizz and hello to all-day mirror-like shine! This innovative 2-in-1 styler uses heated ceramic and high-speed airflow to lock in a salon-worthy blowout while continuously regulating heat to keep your strands healthy.

Walmart LEGO Harry Potter Book Nook: Hogwarts Express Building Set ($50, Was: $80) Calling all Potterheads! This charming Hogwarts Express book nook is the ultimate shelf decor and building project for fans, complete with collectible Harry and Ron minifigures.

Walmart Apple AirPods 4 ($89, Was: $130) Redesigned for all-day stability and comfort, the AirPods 4 bring personalized spatial audio and voice isolation technology to your ears, making your favorite podcasts and phone calls sound crisper than ever.

Walmart Levi Strauss Signature Women's and Women's Plus Mid Rise Slimming Bootcut Jeans ($17, Was: $27) Your new go-to denim: Combining super-stretch comfort with a flattering mid-rise and subtle tummy-smoothing panel, these bootcut jeans offer a curve-hugging silhouette that keeps you looking and feeling amazing from day to night.

Walmart Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Camera Crossbody Bag ($58, Was: $119) Compact, stylish, and endlessly versatile, this signature logo crossbody bag is the perfect hands-free companion for running errands, weekend brunching, or traveling light.

Ecetana Snow Boots for Women ($24, Was: $36) Keep your feet warm and dry without sacrificing your style. With a soft suede-like finish, fluffy faux-fur lining, and a handy side zipper, these boots are ready for whatever winter throws your way.

Walmart Ecetana Women's Fuzzy Slippers ($10, Was: $17) Treat your feet to a little luxury! Covered in soft faux fur inside and out with a supportive memory foam footbed, these slippers are a chilly-morning absolute must-have.

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