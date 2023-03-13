The 2023 Oscars Are The Ultimate Spring Beauty Moodboard
We’re taking a walk on the whimsical side. Whether you’re opting for the ethereal playfulness of Pinterest’s Airy Styles aesthetic or the frilly details of the coquette aesthetic, 2023 has color and texture to boot. While it’s never too late to add dopamine dressing to your routine, we’re still daydreaming about the beauty looks (plus Lady Gaga's no-makeup performance look) that we saw at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. From glittery looks fit for a fairy to old school glam, here are nine beauty ideas that will keep you on-trend this spring.
Makeup Looks
Image via Mary Wiles
Naomi Scott: Dramatic Eyes
Just because 2023 is all about carefree detail doesn't mean you can't also add drama. Case in point: Naomi Scott's glittery yet striking eye look, courtesy of MUA Mary Wiles.
You can recreate the look with your go-to black mascara, taupe eyeshadow, and brown and black liner, but here are the exact YSL products Wiles used: Lash Clash Mascara in Black, Satin Crush Eyeshadow in Unconforming Taupe, and Crush Liner in 1/Noir Intense and 2/Brun Universel.
Image via Gita Bass
Olivia DeJonge: Flawless + Natural Skin
Not only did Gita Bass create a flawless base with the Beautyblender Always On Original Skin Tint but she also was the first person to use the brand's new BOOST Firming & Smoothing Peptide Primer and the BOOST 4-IN-1 Firming Peptide Setting Spray (both available on the Beautyblender site on April 14 and Sephora on April 21).
When you're aiming for a dewy and healthy makeup look, choose products with ingredients your skin will love, like peptides and ceramides.
Image via Jenna Kristina
Haley Liu Richardson: A Touch Of Pink
Richardson's makeup artist Jenna Kristina created a rosy, natural look to complement her pink dress. As dedicated rosy makeup users, our favorite part of the look is definitely the Eyes to Mesmerise in Pillow TalkandHypnotising Pop Shot in Pillow Talk. The darker pink on the lid next to the natural flush of the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk? We're speechless.
Image via Clinique
Jenny Slate: Bright Red Lipstick
If you want a classic red but want to feel fresh, opt for a brighter shade. MUA Kirin Bhatty brought old school Hollywood and modern glam together. She used the Quick Liner for Lips in Lipblush and the Pop Reds Lipstick in Red Carpet (ironically, considering this year's carpet was champagne-colored) to complement Slate's natural glam.
Kate Hudson: Fairy Eyes
For a magically icy eye look, Tonya Brewer used Kjaer Weis' Cream Eye Shadow in Smolderon the lid and the Eyeshadow Quadrant in Wanderer for dimension in the crease and under the lash line. If we're honest, we'd add the finishing touch (the sparkly Cream Glow in Radiance) all over when given the chance. A swipe of the Eye Pencil in Brown and Im-Possible Mascara ground the look.
Image via Beau Nelson
Riley Keough: Glazed Lips
Glazed donut nails might have evolved into lip gloss nails, but now it's time for glazed lips. For Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough, makeup artist Beau Nelson used YSL Beauty's Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm in Nude Lingerie for a natural look that still provides a flush of color.
Hair Looks
Stephanie Hsu: Youthful Waves
The dramatic side part and modern waves create a classic look that has spring 2023 written all over it. Hsu's hairstylist Brian Fisher applied the FEKKAI Brilliant Gloss Glass Hair Anti-Frizz Oil Serum to the ends of her hair (one of our own favorite hacks for keeping our ends hydrated).
Image via Danielle Priano
Madelyn Cline: Shiny Hair
For Madelyn Cline's hair, hairstylist Danielle Priano used Function of Beauty's Thermal Protection #HairGoal Add-In Booster Treatment, Straight Hair Leave in Milkand Zero Gravity Styling Mousse hydrate and keep your hair in place without weighing it down. A sleek half-up look adds an extra layer of chic.
Hunter Schafer: Dramatic Mermaid Waves
Nothing says mermaidcore like mermaid waves! To create this relaxed hair, hairstylist Rena Calhoun added the Virtue Curl-Defining Whip and the Virtue Volumizing Primer to bring out Schafer's natural waves. The next step is something we've done ourselves: braid your hair and use a hair dryer or wait until your braids air dry.
Strapped for time? You can also take your flat iron and turn it back and forth as you bring it down your hair. Add some dry shampoo for texture and to minimize glossy shine.
Loving these spring beauty trends? Check out our guide to spring hair colors and Selena Gomez' spring beauty look.
