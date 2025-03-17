We're quickly approaching the Severance season 2 finale, and even if the season's coming to a close, we get to spend a little extra time at Lumon this week, because executive producer Ben Stiller confirmed the Severance season 2 finale is going to be an extra-long episode! So there's a good chance we'll have plenty of questions answered — and have them replaced with some brand new q's as we approach a potential season 3.

Here's everything you need to know about the Severance season 2 finale, airing on Apple TV+ this week.

When can I watch the Severance season 2 finale? Apple TV+ This season's Severance finale will air this week on AppleTV+ Thursday March 20 at 9 PM EST. Episodes 1-9 are available to watch on the streamer now.

How long is the Severance season 2 finale? Apple TV+ Ben Stiller confirmed Severance season 2 episode 10 is going to be 76 minutes long. Wowza!

How many episodes are in Severance season 2? Apple TV+ Severance season 2 will have 10 episodes total, with the Severance season 2 finale coming in as episode 10. That's one extra episode compared to season 1, which had 9 episodes total.

Is season 2 of Severance the final season? Apple TV+ Ben Stiller has been vocal about his hopes for a Severance season 3 (including his confirmation that there's a writer's room already) but we haven't gotten official confirmation from Apple TV on a junior season just yet. “Everything changed a lot after the strike, for everyone, in terms of the way people are looking at budgets and spending,” Ben told The Hollywood Reporter. “To Apple’s credit, they stayed on track with what the show was, and they’ve supported it.” He also mentions he hopes we won't have to wait another 3 years for season 3 — and I have to agree! Stay tuned for the latest Severance season 3 news.

What happens in the finale of Severance season 2? Apple TV+ Well the episode hasn't aired so we can't share exactly what happens at the end of Severance season 2. But stay tuned for the Severance season 2 ending explainer, coming later this week! Actress Jen Tullock (who plays Mark's sister Devon) did reveal to The Hollywood Reporter that Devon's journey into Lumon really begins with "her fear for mark." "As Ricken has acquiesced to Lumon’s pitch for his book, she’s so activated that by the time she discovers what they’ve done to Gemma, she’s ready for blood," Jen continues. We'll have to tune into the Severance season 2 finale to see exactly what Devon has up her sleeve.

What is Severance about? Apple TV+ Severance follows the employees at Lumon, whose consciousnesses are split between their Innie (their work conscious) and their Outie (their personal conscious). Lumon promises the mysterious work they're doing is important, but the more questions Mark (Adam Scott) and the rest of his team ask, the more suspicious — and dangerous — the company appears.

