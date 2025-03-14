Where You Can Watch The 'Severance' Cast After Season 2 Ends

As we get closer to the Severance season 2 finale, I'm already feeling sad about saying goodbye to all my favorite characters. But thankfully we NEVER have to say goodbye to our favorite actors because there are so many movies and TV shows where we can watch Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and the rest of the Severance cast.

Here's where you can watch the Severance cast after you finish watching season 2.

1. Adam Scott as Mark Scout Apple TV+ You'll probably recognize Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation, but you can also see him as Ben Parker in Madame Web, Max on Ghosted, Ed on Big Little Lies, and Henry on Party Down.

2. Britt Lower as Helly Riggs Apple TV+ Severance fans can also see Britt Lower as Liz in Man Seeking Woman, Miriam in Darkest Miriam, Fay in American Horror Stories, Lisa in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Jeri in Future Man, and Claire in Ghosted.

3. Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel Apple TV+ Patricia Arquette has been in some amazing movies and TV shows, although I was first introduced to her when she played Kissin' Kate Barlow in Holes. You can also see her play a few characters in Medium, Olivia in Boyhood, Sally in Boardwalk Empire, and DeeDee Blanchard in The Act.

4. Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick Apple TV+ Severance's Tramell Tillman also stars as Coach Reese in Sweethearts, Double-Tap in Hit-Monkey, Bobby Robinson in Godfather of Harlem, Steven in Dietland, and Detective Ocasio in Elementary, as well as a couple roles in Play on Podcasts.

5. Zach Cherry as Dylan George Apple TV+ My favorite Severance character is Dylan because of how much energy and emotion Zach Cherry brings to the screen. You can see also Zach as Woody Thomas in Fallout, Wolf in Duncanville, a few roles in Our Cartoon President, and as a very-passionate Klev in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

6. Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale Apple TV+ You can see Jen Tullock as Anita St. Pierre in Perry Mason, Iwona in The Coop, Wendy in Spirited, and Kimmy in The L Word: Generation Q.

7. Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale Apple TV+ In addition to Severance, you can see Michael Chernus as Theodore Bickel in A Complete Unknown, Eric in Carol & The End of the World, Tom in Dead Ringers, Jerry in Prodigal Son, and in The Accidental Wolf.

8. Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey Apple TV+ Dichen Lachman is breaking all our hearts in this Apple TV show, and she's just as powerful as Soyona in Jurassic World: Dominion, Korina in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Jiaying in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Anya in The 100, and a few characters in Dollhouse.

9. John Turturro as Irving Bailiff Apple TV+ John Turturro stars as Eric in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Carmine in The Batman, the goat in Green Eggs and Ham, and Guglielmo da Baskerville in The Name of the Rose.

10. Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman Apple TV+ Christopher Walken is THAT guy, and Severance fans can see him in The Outlaws, as the Emperor in Dune 2, Warren Sharp in Eddie the Eagle, Wilbur Turnblad in Hairspray, Frank in Catch Me if You Can, and Max in Batman Returns.

11. Sarah Bock as Miss Huang Apple TV+ In addition to Severance season 2, you can see Sarah Bock as Bora in Bebefinn. I can't wait to see what else she does!

