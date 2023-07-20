We Ranked 17 Boyfriends From 'Sex And The City' From Best To Worst
Sex and the City serves as the modern girl's guide to navigating green and red flags when it comes to dating and sex. Before it was trendy, our favorite ladies of Sex and the City took on the task of cobwebbing to clear out remnants of former boyfriends and worked to find their 'perfect match.' Unfortunately, some are still trying to figure that out — *ahem* Miranda Hobbes. Since the (often questionable) romantic choices of the ladies of SATC can't be changed, let's take a walk down memory lane to rank their boyfriends from best to worst.
Top-Tier Boyfriends
Smith Jerrod
Let's bow our heads and have a moment of silence for the golden SATC guy. The entire B+C team is in agreement — he was by far one of the best boyfriends to grace our screens. Smith's dazzling smile and laid-back personality were to die for. Okay, not literally but you know what we mean.
Besides that, the way he loved and respected Samantha throughout their relationship is what makes him top-tier. Who can forget when Smith shaved his head and stood by Samantha's side like a rock when she was diagnosed with breast cancer? He earned the top spot because they eventually broke up and it shattered our hearts. At least the memory of him will live on.
Harry Goldenblatt
Although he and Charlotte have been married for some time, we can't ignore his former title as her boyfriend. Whether it was helping him finalize her divorce from her first husband, or helping her as they navigated fertility issues, Harry has proven his loyalty lies with Charlotte. It doesn't mean he's perfect but he's an example of what it means to be a loyal and supportive partner who's willing to do the work to create a healthy, happy partnership.
You go, Harry!
Steve Brady
I'm trying to find a way to put this delicately, but it's hard not to be angry that Miranda fumbled the bag. Aside from the first SATC movie that changed Steve's character arc, this man gave himself fully to her. He was like calm to her storm and created a sense of stability. Like, you could always count on Steve to be optimistic and ready to show that things didn't always have to be complicated.
Holding Down The Middle
Aidan Shaw
Ah, if it isn't my controversial pick for Carrie. This is completely debatable, but I like to think Aidan deserved a little better. Obviously he wasn't Mr. Perfect due to his immature antics at times, but he didn't string Carrie along the way *someone else* did. All he wanted to do was live the easy-going life, while Carrie craved excitement — which she undoubtedly found. There's a lesson to be found in this, and it's the nice guy arc isn't enough to guarantee a lasting relationship.
John "Mr. Big" James Preston
Ever at the center of Carrie's life, Mr. Big is the definition of someone you may not want to chase after at the end of the day. He was full of himself and had zero issues with being emotionally aloof. Apparently Carrie couldn't get enough, eventually deciding to marry him — even after getting left at the altar.
He later realized he truly did love Carrie and opened up, but there's something to be said about being put through the wringer for years before having someone commit.
Jack Berger
This is someone who cheated on his ex with Carrie...and never got over said ex. Yikes! Being with him was a recipe for disaster, with or without the post-it note breakup.
Trey MacDougal
Trey was the ultimate example of a mommy's boy. There's a fine line between having the utmost love and respect for your mom, and letting her literally dictate your adult life. He never truly left the nest, and this definitely left his relationship with Charlotte lacking.
Run For The Hills
Aleksandr Petrovsky
He abandoned Carrie in Paris after pleading with her to follow him there. Can we say disgusting?
Richard Wright
There's not enough steamy sex and money in the world to willfully deal with an cheating, egomaniac...and yet our resident strong girl, Samantha, surely put up with him. He's rightfully on our sh*t list, but he did inspire the iconic Samantha-ism that is, "I love you, but I love me more."
Wade
Although it's debatable if a guy should still live with his parents after a certain age, Wade crossed the line by snitching on Carrie to his mom who caught them smoking weed. What are you, a teenager? Buh-bye.
Alexander Lindley
Sex kinks are real, but they shouldn't involve disrespecting your partner. When he inserts one too many degrading comments in his sex talk, Charlotte decides she's over it and him.
Roger Cobb
It probably wasn't the best idea for this devoted dad to have sex with Miranda while his kid was home. If he couldn't account for the fact that his son would be home and may walk into the room at any given moment, he seriously needed to evaluate his desires.
Michael Conway
Threatening to receive oral sex elsewhere because your girlfriend isn't a fan of you forcefully moving her head isn't a good look. Thank goodness Charlotte got away from him.
Jack
There's nothing wrong with being sexually open, but it's not a great idea to ignore your partner in bed if you decide to have a threesome. That's something Jack didn't adhere to during a tryst with Charlotte and another woman — not cool!
Jim
Rule number one: never date two friends. It's disrespectful and awkward. Rule number two: don't be an a**hole about it. Jim failed not once, but twice. Adios!
Jack
For some reason, Mr. Jack didn't have an issue with having public sex regardless of who saw him. When his parents catch him and Miranda in the act, he doesn't stop until he has an orgasm. Uh, gross much?
Ned
If using your dead wife's grave as a way to lure women in is a flirting tactic, count us out. Ned's performative act reeled Charlotte in until she realized he was full of sh*t, hence why he's the lowest on our list.
