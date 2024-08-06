Shay Mitchell Says There’s “No Pressure” To Marry Boyfriend Matte Babel
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Most notably known for her role as Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell's relationship with boyfriend Matte Babel has been going strong for the past 7 years. When they're not parenting their two young daughters, Shay can be found releasing new drops for her company BÉIS Travel (yes that brand) while Matte helps manage rapper Drake's career with DreamCrew.
Though the couple doesn't share many details about their relationship, there are cute tidbits about Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel that we can't resist talking about. From the first time they met to the current sneak peeks of their lives they've shared, here's everything you need to know about this sexy couple.
When did Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel start dating?
Shay Mitchell may have had a few public relationships with names like Ryan Silverstein and Jimmy Butler, but she and Matte Babel's dating history hasn't been fully publicized.
In 2017, a source revealed the couple started dating after they showed up to Drake's birthday celebration (via TMZ) and were "having fun together," (via Entertainment Tonight).
They later answered some fun relationship questions in a cute YouTube video and revealed more information about their first date at Village Idiot. "I wined you and dined," Babel said.
How many kids does Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel have?
Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel have two daughters, Atlas and Rome!
It was revealed the couple was expecting their first daughter when Shay shared a moving YouTube video that revealed her pregnancy in 2019.
"I’m extremely confident now because I have my baby growing inside me. It didn’t feel right to just put up a photo and be like, I’m pregnant and have people just think that everything has been peaches and rainbows," she said during one point.
Matte Babel also shared an Instagram post of a pregnant Shay Mitchell and wrote a heartfelt caption that celebrated the new journey they were on. "Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom...We’re lucky to have you, love you."
She then shared the sweetest photo of newborn Atlas' hand on Instagram and wrote, "Never letting go..."
On February 7, 2022, Shay Mitchell shared that she and Matte were expecting their second baby together in an emotional Instagram post. She was sadly mourning the loss of her grandmother while celebrating a new life and partially wrote, "Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," in the caption.
The couple then welcomed baby Rome June 5, 2022 with Shay sharing another glimpse of her cute newborn on Instagram. "We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my 'person,' my Grandma Romaine," the actress wrote.
Are Shay Mitchell and Matt Babel married?
Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel may seem like they have an amazing relationship, but this doesn't indicate they're necessarily gonna get married. She said, "I don't really know if that's in the cards of us" regarding tying the knot and "There's no pressure here," (via E! News).
She appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to share more insight about her decision. "I will never like, never say never about anything, but I just was never that girl that like, who had a Pinterest board of her wedding," she revealed.
What else has Shay Mitchell said about her relationship with Matte Babel?
The bits and pieces Shay Mitchell has revealed about her relationship with Matte Babel indicate they have a good understanding of what works for them. "Having a sounding board is so helpful. We share the same morals, and I’ll forever be grateful to be in a healthy relationship," she told Byrdie.
Has Matte Babel publicly shared anything about his relationship with Shay Mitchell?
Matte Babel rarely makes public comments about his relationship with Shay Mitchell, but he did celebrate her on Mother's Day last year. He shared a cute Instagram carousel of her in full mommy mode and talked about how amazing he thinks she is.
"Forever amazed, in awe and in love, we thank you. Happy Mothers Day."
