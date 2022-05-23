This Naturalist Color Palette is What Outdoorsy Interior Dreams Are Made Of
We’re all about bringing the outdoors in, from drawing inspiration from the earthy tones and textures we see when out adventuring, to taking our plant obsession to the next level. For this epic room transformation, we teamed up with Sherwin-Williams® to bring all our Naturalist interior dreams to life.
As avid B+C readers may know, this isn’t our first time partnering with our friends at Sherwin-Williams. This time, we’re tapping into their unique color expertise via ColorSnap® Color ID to identify a collection of unique palettes for every personality type, starting with the Naturalist. After you take their handy dandy quiz, they’ll help you discover the right curated palette for your personality.
Defined as someone who thrives in the great outdoors, this is a great color palette for anyone who feels most at peace when surrounded by nature.
For our transformation, we decided to tackle a living room / dining room combo space in an industrial loft apartment.
Scroll on to see how we brought this color palette to life.
We wanted the formerly industrial space to feel more organic, airy and relaxing, so we leaned into the greens and blues of the Naturalist palette and added live plants everywhere. To keep the space feeling polished, we kept the organic shapes to the plants and went with more structured — but still inviting — mid-century wood furniture.
Starting on the right side of the space, aka the living room, we pulled in deep blue chairs, a green couch, and cozy textiles to create a boho vibe without getting too busy.
Lighting can do wonders in warming up a more industrial setting, so we chose a rattan chandelier to add warmth and texture to the space. Now, about that statement wall!
We opted for painting an agave plant pattern onto our statement wall because it's a simple plant to paint, and the style felt like a nice pairing with the mid century vibes (think Joshua Tree meets Palm Springs).
The deep background tone of Waterloo SW 9141 really made the bold Lemon Verbena SW 7726 pattern pop, and using Pearl Gray SW 0052 details further tied the mural into the rest of the room.
We love how these simple agave plants turned out — they almost look like little plant-inspired sunbursts.
For the dining room section, we wanted to make sure it felt spacious without feeling sparse, especially since it’s joined with the living room. One thing we love about this Naturalist palette is that ColorSnap® Color ID helps you select colors that work seamlessly together, making it a great guide for open-concept spaces. We selected camel-colored brown leather chairs to play off of the hue of the window frames, and leaned heavily on plants for bringing color in.
Even for windows that aren’t floor length, we love the style of using extra long curtains anyway. It’s yet another way to bring warmth and texture into your space.
In between the two rooms, we’ve got a plant bench. You know, for all of our plant friends to hang out on ;) This ties the two spaces together and acts as extra seating for either room. We could definitely imagine planning some crazy outdoor adventures in this space, and sharing stories of trips into the wilderness over dinner with friends.
Check out the Sherwin-Williams ColorSnap® Color ID and take the quiz to find a palette perfectly suited to your personality — and don’t be surprised if you find yourself planning multiple room makeovers in your home!
Author: Anjelika Temple
Photographer: Brittany Griffin
Production/ Art Direction: Maddie Bachelder
Model: Natasha Thomas
Hair and Makeup: Katie Nash
This post was empowered by Sherwin-Williams®.