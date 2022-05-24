How to Use Color Psychology to Transform Your Home
Our home is a defining factor in our well-being. It’s our reset zone. It’s where we find the daily strength to be our best selves. So it naturally follows that we should put thought and attention into building a home that makes us feel good. So, in partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, we’re tapping into color psychology to transform four rooms that will directly inspire specific moods. Want to feel calm? There’s a color for that. Want to feel luxurious? There’s a color for that.
Confession: This may be our favorite room transformation to date.
So, let’s get to it!
Mood Board
Ding ding ding! We are ABOUT this color palette. We seriously counted down the days 'til we could see it IRL.
Here it is in action! In five steps, we transformed our living room into a refreshing, restorative space with Sherwin-Williams® Emerald® Interior Paint. The forest green color block base, Raging Sea SW 6474, pairs nicely with the creamy Alabaster SW 7008 above. The sharp lines are a nice balance with all the organic shapes in the room. And Cascades SW 7623 looks *so good* on that protruding wall, especially in contrast with the Lotus Flower SW 6310 living plant wall. The room is refreshing, modern and soft all at once.
We love looking at the OG mood board and the final room side-by-side. It’s like you can see our brain waves in motion.
Fresher than fresh, yo.
For more color inspiration, check out our CHEERY, CALM, and LUXURY color palettes too!
See? Once you know the basics of how colors can make you feel, you can use color psychology to make all the difference in your home. Thanks for following along!
Are you applying color psychology to your home decor? If so, we want to see the results! Share with us on Instagram by tagging @BritandCo so we can take a peek.
Author: Maddie Bachelder
Production: Kayla Haykin, Alonna Morrison, Maddie Bachelder
Design: Yising Chou + Torii Burnett
Photography: Brittany Griffin, Maddie Bachelder, Kurt Andre, Anjelika Temple
Video Production: Alonna Morrison, Kayla Haykin, Michael Sullivan, Ryan Shelley, Conor Hagen, Corey Marsau, Simon Lutrin
Models: Viktoriya Bourakova, Matilda Vertiz, Kayla Haykin, Torii Burnett, Natasha Thomas, Alonna Morrison, Julia Chaves, Maddie Bachelder
This post was empowered by Sherwin-Williams®.