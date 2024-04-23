Need A Break From Novels? Here Are 7 Short Story Collections Worth Binge Reading
As no stranger to sifting through books to read and round up, it suddenly dawned on me that R.L. Stine's Fear Street series helped introduce me to the brilliance that are short story collections. There were several endearing elements about friendships in those books that I loved, but the horror and thriller aspects kept me on the edge of my seat. Now that I'm older (and more well-read), I realize that R.L. Stein isn't the only one killing the short story game — there are so many other talented authors who have unique and gripping tales to tell outside of novels.
I'd obviously be remiss if I didn't share some of the stunning short story collections I've found since then. Here are 7 amazing short stories that will have you edge of your seats, so be sure to grab your reading journal to jot them down! From learning how to love someone in spite of their flaws, reclaiming your life after heartache, and facing your fears before they swallow you completely, these stories truly have it all.
Short Story Collections To Read Right Now
No Diving Allowed by Louise Marburg
What lies beneath the surface of a pool's shimmery surface? It's something Louise Marburg seeks to answer with three short story collections in No Diving Allowed.
Two brothers are seemingly unable to move past tension that's followed them since their childhood in "Identical" and it's revealed how much this has taken a toll on them. On the other hand, "Let Me Stay With You" shows how assumptions can paint a negative picture of someone that's not true while "Minor Thefts" shines a glaring light on one family's drama.
The people found in this story are imperfect, but love still finds a way to help them stay afloat.
Have Mercy On Us by Lisa Cupolo
Have Mercy On Us is similar to No Diving Allowed, but the stories found in its pages focus more on people who are fighting to live a life that's meaningful to them. From an older man who's determined to rescue his son in Kenya to a woman who decides she's not going to let her spouse's infidelity crush her, these stories will change the way you look at love and forgiveness. You'll also feel a renewed call to choose how you want to live your life.
What It Means When a Man Falls from the Sky by Lesley Nneka Arimah
Short story collections are meant to grab your attention and sometimes they break your heart because their message is received long before their tale ends.
You'll meet a woman whose desperation for a child causes her to make a drastic decision, two teens who truly begin to see each other in a new light, and more characters who must come to terms with the roles they've taken on.
It'll only be a matter of time before you find yourself reaching for a few tissues while reading this book.
The Rock Eatersby Brenda Peynado
Brenda Peynado explores the relationship people have with being considered an outsider and how far people are willing to go for those they love. Whether from a personal or political standpoint, the characters you'll come across will make you shake your head in disbelief and have hope for them at the same time. You'll come across families who believe that worshipping angels is the answer to their prayers in one story and children whose ability to fly causes them to have a very close relationship with rocks.
There's hints of magic, mysticism, and the human ability weaved throughout each tale that we know you'll love.
The Thing Around Your Neckby Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
What Is Not Yours Is Not Yoursby Helen Oyeyemi
Four Past Midnight by Stephen King
