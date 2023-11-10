Colleen Hoover Just Dropped New Merch & It's Perfect For BookTok Lovers!
BookTok lovers rejoice — Colleen Hoover just dropped merch inspired by her best sellers, and it's seriously adorable. From crewnecks and sweatpants to shirts, and accessories, this collection is the perfect way to express your love for Hoover's stories and characters.
The merch falls under a drop called "Collections by Colleen Hoover" and has pieces that celebrate popular books like It Ends With Us, Verity, Ugly Love, and November 9. It's important to note that Hoover has come under fire in the past for commoditizing the sensitive topics explored in her books through merchandise, like coloring books. She did acknowledge the backlash, and this line is designed to be a better form of self-expression and a statement about journeys of strength.
They're great picks for gifts if you have a CoHo lover in your life, but I wouldn't judge if you just picked it all up for yourself! Here's what you can shop!
It Ends With Us
It Ends With Us Trucker Hat
This trucker hat has a cream patch and super cute pink details! The back of it reads, "Naked truths aren't always pretty," a line from the book.
It Ends With Us Crewneck
Following the same trend as the hat, this piece reads, "Naked truths aren't always pretty," on the back. Then, it says, "It stops here, with me and you. It ends with us," on the front.
It Ends With Us Sweatpants
It's still the year of Barbiepink, and these sweatpants fit right in! They're super cozy and are perfect for lounging around and reading in.
It Ends With Us Long Sleeve Henley
This henley pays homage to a swoon-worthy moment in It Ends With Us, where Atlas tells Lily, "In the future... if by some miracle you ever find yourself in the position to fall in love again... fall in love with me."
Verity
Verity Baseball Hat
This hat is inspired by Verity's book cover and features Colleen's signature!
Verity Crewneck
This loose-fitting crewneck reads, "The world was her manuscript. No surface was safe." It's the perfect way to spark the controversial conversation all Verity readers know all too well — team manuscript or team letter?
Verity Sweatpants
These comfy black sweatpants are going to be your new best friend. They pair so well with the crewneck or by themself!
Verity Long Sleeve Henley
This green, loose-fitting henley is a great way to share your love for CoHo in a more subtle way. It reads, "Find what you love and let it kill you," on the back and has Colleen's signature on the sleeve.
Ugly Love
Ugly Love Baseball Hat
This navy hat is similar to the Verity one in that it features CoHo's signature on the front. The back reads, "Love me back to life," which is a sweet quote from the book used to describe Tate.
Ugly Love Crewneck
I love the subtle details on the collarbone and the sleeve of this Ugly Love crewneck! The back reads, "It's the beautiful moments that make up for the Ugly Love."
Ugly Love Sweatpants
These high-rise sweatpants have adjustable drawstrings and are made with 100% cotton, making them the ultimate comfy find.
Ugly Love Oversized Short Sleeve Tee
This lightweight and distressed white tee has an oversized fit, perfect for leggings or a pair of sweatpants. The front reads, "You're looking at me like you fell in love with me," and the back reads, "I didn't fall in love with you. I flew."
November 9
November 9 Trucker Hat
This light blue trucker hat is *so* cute and reads 11/9 on the back.
November 9 Crewneck
The color of this crewneck is to die for!! It has an adorable cloud design on the front and says, "You'll never be able to find yourself if you're lost in someone else."
November 9 Sweatpants
These comfy sweatpants are also in this beautiful, light-blue color. They're a must-have for your wardrobe!
November 9 Oversized Short Sleeve Tee
This T-shirt is comfortable and offers valuable life advice! It says, "When you find love take it." The design on the back is super fun and subtle, making it a great find.
