30 Spring Nail Designs We're Pinning + 1 Genius French Tip Hack
I can go absolutely feral on Pinterest, pinning things left and right. There's just so much to look a, bringing all sorts of inspiration to my digital front door, from vintage fashion pieces to eclectic interiors. Within the endless sea of pinnable content, nail inspo is the main ingredient in my Pinterest mix. I see so many different designs and colors just begging to be shared and saved for later. Below, find the best spring nail designs floating around on my Pinterest boards to inspire your spring or summer manicure, and one super smart way to perfect your French tips at home.
Aura Nails
Auras are the colors you radiate in the world based on your overall vibes and energy. Taylor Swift's aura may or may not be moonstone, but what's yours? Use your nails to express yourself in a new way with these aura nail designs.
Pink Aura Nails
Aura nails start from the center of the nail, beaming outward in all directions to create just that: an aura. This trend can take on any color scheme for the coolest looks.
Purple Aura Nails with Stars
It's obvious that we adore aura nails. The trend can be translated into any color palette, which is why we love this purple take.
Tiny Silver French Tips on Neutral Aura Nails
Take on French tips with a twist! This style lines the top of the nails with a little sliver of metallic silver, and can pair with any nail color you please! This gorgeous example delicately paints over subtle aura nails.
Multicolor Aura Nails with Gems
Like our queen Taylor Swift said, "Best believe I'm still bejeweled." And with these nails, you'll be bejeweled, too. This look combines French tips, aura nails, and decorative gems to create a vibrant look fit for spring and summer.
Multicolor Nails
Picking a polish at the salon can be quite a dilemma. There are just too many good colors to choose from! So...why not choose them all? Here are some of our favorite daring designs that feature more than one color.
Muted Multicolor Nails
Multicolor nails are a unique style you can rock any time of the year. Use more muted colors like this example for fall, and then brighten things up once summer rolls around. Pastels are perfect for multicolor nails for this spring!
Multicolor Star Nails
This nail look presents gorgeous color pairs and spiky stars for a one-of-a-kind mani. The best part? You can buy them as press-on nails to wear year-round!
Multicolor Chrome Nails
Chrome is everywhere these days, but we're not complaining. This look takes multicolor nails and chrome-ifies them for a palette that'll turn heads.
French Tips
This mani may seem like a played-out classic, but we can't get enough of these stylish spins on the French tip! Plus, we've got a hot hack on how to get the perfect French tip without stepping foot in the salon...
Colorful Ombré French Tips
Combine your French tip faves with a subtle gradient for a softer payoff. This example paints a dainty stripe across the nail to distinguish the tips, but that part can be optional if you're already an ombré expert. Go with one hue, or bask in more of a multicolor look.
Silver Chrome French Tips
Chrome polish puts a shiny spin on your spring mani. This look uses silver, but you can use any hue to recreate these French tips.
Purple Chrome French Tips
Make some noise for more chrome! This example is doused in a purple chrome polish to craft the best French tip.
Striped Tips on Matte Nails
TBH we thought matte nails were so 2015, but this look totally changed our minds. This style works with any color combo you can think of, so you can coordinate with the seasons or even your current mood.
A Genius Hack For French Tip Nails
Paying for French tips at the salon? Couldn't be us. Take on this super easy nail hack at home using a makeup sponge and any of your favorite polishes! You can go micro like this example does, or press the sponge further on your nails for a full-fledged French tip.
Fun Nail Art
Statement nail art stays on our minds these days. From delicate designs to playful patterns, these unique takes on nail art are a fun way to stand out in a crowd.
Heart-Shaped Nail Art
We're suckers for heart-shaped anything, so heart-shaped nails are definitely on our manicure roster this season. Step away from the typical French tip, and flaunt this flirty shape.
Marbled Nail Polish
This marbled nail look takes us back to the days when dipped, swirled nails were all the craze. For a total throwback nail look, pull inspo from this tie-dye-esque example.
Layered Neon Colors
If nailscapes could be lived in, we'd immediately move into this one. The bubbles of vibrant color are a quirky way to coat your nails, and we're here for this absolutely eye-catching example.
Outer Space Nails
These outer space nails use dainty aura designs and stars to form a wearable galaxy that you can show off any time. Paint them over a clear coat, or experiment with other colored bases for the background.
Nude Jelly Nails
Think lip gloss nails, but with a hint of shimmer. These jelly-like nails sport a more neutral nude color, so you can make a statement without having to worry about matching your nails to your outfits.
Squiggly Lines
Get playful with your nails this season and freehand some joyful squiggles in different colors. We love this example because the colors flawlessly feel like spring.
Cherry Mocha Nail Color
You don't always have to wear a look full of intricate nail art. Sometimes one color is enough to make a statement, and this cherry mocha shade proves it.
Spiral Nail Art
Put onlookers in a hypnotic trance with these spiral nails. Well, an actual trance may not be the best idea, but they'll be captivated for sure.
Eclectic Multicolor Gradients
This color palette is truly showstopping. We love how this nail look translates the multicolor trend into simple three-tone gradients for a unique mani.
Rainbow Pastel Gradient Nails
In case you haven't caught on yet, we're all about rainbows and multicolors when it comes to pinning nail inspo. This gradient manicure is springtime's ultimate companion because it's painted in pastels!
Wavy Lines with Sparkle Nail Art
Y2K vibes come to life in this nail look full of wavy lines and glittery colors! Use a pink and green palette for your mani to up your nostalgia game even more.
Chartreuse Jelly-Metallic Nails
We love the transparent look that metallic jelly nails bring. If you wanna go bigger than the nude look above, the sunny shade of chartreuse is a trending color we have to hop on for our springtime nails.
Mismatched Seashell Mermaid Nails
If you're all about embellishments, these seashell nails are for you. Mismatched styles are also an interesting way to keep your nails fresh and unique to you.
Dark Gradient Nails
Want to embrace colored nails, but aren't ready for the electric hues? Take your gradient manicure and paint with darker shades for a look that's still colorful, but not overly distracting.
Wavy Lines with Star Embellishments
These adorable nails are embellished with a pistachio green polish, then topped off with tiny star and moon details. We're obsessed with the silver additions that would pair perfectly with silver jewelry.
Outlined Nails
Outline your nail shape using a fine brush. Dip into one or a range of hues to perfect the look! Colors with more contrast will really make them pop!
Coral Orange Chrome Nail Color
Coral orange is a beautiful shade that works for your nails any time of year. This example coats the color in chrome, giving a cool, new vibe to this bright color. Need this on our nails ASAP!
Navy Blue Jelly Nails
These navy nails are like a deep sea of color. They're also jelly-like and metallic to create dimension that we can't take our eyes off of.
Wavy Line Details
Get your hands on a tiny brush to craft wavy line decorations on a few or all of your nails! This look is easily recreated with the colors of your choice.
Header image via BettyCora