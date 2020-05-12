Lift and Detox Skin with a Gua Sha Facial at Home
Gua Sha is one of Heyday's most popular skin enhancements to lift and detox skin. While we're apart, we thought we'd show you how to take matters into your own hands. Watch as I break it down step-by-step.
What is Gua Sha?
Gua sha is a traditional East Asian and Chinese technique used to invite well-being, circulation, and remove stagnant toxin build-up in the body. Gua Sha uses gemstones to help with the lymphatic system. It's the unsung hero of all the body systems that we have. It helps with moving along any kind of waste or toxins in the body. Unlike a heart that pumps blood, it's stimulated only by external forces. You've got to manually push the gua sha stone and glide toward your lymph nodes to get the toxins flowing and moving.
What You'll Need
Products That Boost Benefits
- A Gua Sha Stone
- However, quartz mushrooms, a jade or rose quartz roller, and even a spoon will work, too.
- A Cleanser
- Begin your massage with a freshly cleansed surface.
- An Oil or Balm
- Create slip and glide for a smooth massage.
- A Moisturizer or Mask
- Apply a moisturizer to lock in hydration post-Gua Sha.
Why It Works
Top 5 Benefits Of Gua Sha:
- Reduces Puffiness
- Gua Sha boosts blood circulation to banish bloat. The draining movements help break up fascia, the connective tissues that hug muscles but can sometimes interfere with optimal circulation.
- Sculpts & Lifts Facial Muscles
- By stimulating our lymphatic passageways, Gua Sha helps remove excess fluid and hydrate the spots that need it, so facial features look more defined.
- Relieves Tension & Stress
- This ritual releases the tension you've been holding around the jaw and between the eyebrows, while soothing the mind. Apply essential oils to your wrists, light a candle, and take some time just for you.
- Decreases Acne & Breakouts
- Stimulating lymph encourages toxin drainage, so Gua Sha may also calm and prevent blemishes. Don't massage over active acne, and instead work below any areas of inflammation.
- Brightens Under Eye Circles
- Gua Sha boosts circulation around the eyes, which can alleviate dark circles. Be sure to use lighter pressure around your eyes as this skin is more delicate.
